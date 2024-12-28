The Busy East Coast Airport That Went From Total Nightmare To One Of The Best In America
New York City's LaGuardia Airport is considered one of the best in the world and certainly the best in North America. Today, this airport is made up of clean, brightly lit open spaces with an impressive water feature at the heart of the massive terminal B, with a nonstop projected light show depicting scenes from NYC onto cascading jets of floor to toweringly-tall ceiling water. Skytrax, an independent company which reviews and ranks airlines and airports all around the world, ranked this airport an unprecedented five stars in 2023 — the only North American airport to ever be rated so highly. However, that was not always the case. Just a few years before, LaGuardia was universally reviled and often called one of the worst in America.
Whether you prefer flying out of LaGuardia or JFK, no one can deny that this New York airport has had a startling transformation. Obviously, that change didn't come about by itself. It was the result of a $4 billion plan to revitalize the airport. The project was a success. According to a survey of thousands of travelers who passed through LaGuardia in 2023 from the Airports Council International (reported on by NBC News), not only are the facilities far more aesthetic than they used to be, but gates are more comfortable, the food options are better, and it's easier to zip through TSA security lines and get on your flight.
Why LaGuardia used to have such a bad reputation
LaGuardia's transformation into America's top airport is particularly striking because in the past, it was considered the worst of the worst. In 2014, LaGuardia had such a bad reputation that then-Vice President Joe Biden used it as an example of the failing infrastructure in America, claiming that if someone was shown the airport for the first time they would refuse to believe it was in the prosperous United States. This airport was once so despised that it topped multiple rankings of worst airports in the country. Not only was it unpleasant to spend time in, passengers were often stuck there for far longer than they would've liked, with serious traffic on the way in and long delays once they arrived.
Between roof leaks and unbelievably long flight delays, passengers used to consider LaGuardia dirty, smelly, outdated, and lacking any of the amenities offered in other airports like good places to eat, drink, and sit. In some cases, it seemed almost comically rundown. While bird watching might help stressed travelers to relax, people weren't particularly impressed by the many pigeons nesting in the terminals. In one bizarre post from 2013, a passenger shared a photo on Instagram that appeared to depict a literal garden hose coming out of the ceiling of one of the terminals.
What to do in the new LaGuardia Airport
Other than wandering around and staring in stunned silence at how clean and functional this airport is now, there's plenty to do in LaGuardia Airport, should you arrive early or have a layover that's long, but not quite long enough to justify leaving the airport to explore NYC. After you admire the space-age fountain [pictured] for a while, try walking to the Marine Air Terminal, a historic part of Terminal A with elegant art deco decor that's extremely different from the sweeping modern aesthetic of the rest of the airport. If you're hungry, you can enjoy some Chuko Ramen, a pastry from Zaro's Bakery, or a bagel from Brookyln's Best Bagels while you wait.
Unfortunately, it's not considered safe or comfortable to sleep in this airport overnight, but there are some good lounges in Terminal B that you can pay to use for a nice nap even if you're not a member, as long as you're flying on the right airline. The Atrium Business and Conference Center is also a good place to kill time if you need a quiet, private space. In addition to multiple conference rooms and a cafe, you can appreciate the collection of public art on display as well. WiFi is free here, so you can always stream a movie or catch up on some work while you wait, too. If you just need to relax, you may want to head to the spa center at Terminal B for a massage at Be Relax.