The Busy East Coast Airport That Went From Total Nightmare To One Of The Best In America

New York City's LaGuardia Airport is considered one of the best in the world and certainly the best in North America. Today, this airport is made up of clean, brightly lit open spaces with an impressive water feature at the heart of the massive terminal B, with a nonstop projected light show depicting scenes from NYC onto cascading jets of floor to toweringly-tall ceiling water. Skytrax, an independent company which reviews and ranks airlines and airports all around the world, ranked this airport an unprecedented five stars in 2023 — the only North American airport to ever be rated so highly. However, that was not always the case. Just a few years before, LaGuardia was universally reviled and often called one of the worst in America.

Whether you prefer flying out of LaGuardia or JFK, no one can deny that this New York airport has had a startling transformation. Obviously, that change didn't come about by itself. It was the result of a $4 billion plan to revitalize the airport. The project was a success. According to a survey of thousands of travelers who passed through LaGuardia in 2023 from the Airports Council International (reported on by NBC News), not only are the facilities far more aesthetic than they used to be, but gates are more comfortable, the food options are better, and it's easier to zip through TSA security lines and get on your flight.