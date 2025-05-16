Why That Cruise Ship Hot Tub Might Be More Dangerous Than Relaxing

It's the end of a sun-soaked day at sea. You've sipped your piña colada, watched the sun set over the horizon, and now that bubbly cruise ship hot tub is calling your name. Before you dip a toe in, you might want to think twice — that steamy soak could be hiding a seriously gross and potentially dangerous secret. Whether you're learning the rules as a cruise ship first-timer or you're a regular sailer, there's a concern about murky waters at sea.

According to findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vessel Sanitation Program, cruise ship hot tubs have been a repeat offender when it comes to outbreak reports and health violations. We're talking about bacteria, bodily fluids, and inadequate cleaning procedures (which can turn a relaxing soak into a recipe for infection). Unlike private spas, cruise ship hot tubs have a high turnover of guests and are often in tropical climates, situated under the hot sun. These are all factors that weaken the effectiveness of disinfectants like chlorine. This means that Whirlpool tubs might be swirling with germs like Legionella, which can lead to a serious kind of pneumonia called Legionnaires' disease.