Why That Cruise Ship Hot Tub Might Be More Dangerous Than Relaxing
It's the end of a sun-soaked day at sea. You've sipped your piña colada, watched the sun set over the horizon, and now that bubbly cruise ship hot tub is calling your name. Before you dip a toe in, you might want to think twice — that steamy soak could be hiding a seriously gross and potentially dangerous secret. Whether you're learning the rules as a cruise ship first-timer or you're a regular sailer, there's a concern about murky waters at sea.
According to findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vessel Sanitation Program, cruise ship hot tubs have been a repeat offender when it comes to outbreak reports and health violations. We're talking about bacteria, bodily fluids, and inadequate cleaning procedures (which can turn a relaxing soak into a recipe for infection). Unlike private spas, cruise ship hot tubs have a high turnover of guests and are often in tropical climates, situated under the hot sun. These are all factors that weaken the effectiveness of disinfectants like chlorine. This means that Whirlpool tubs might be swirling with germs like Legionella, which can lead to a serious kind of pneumonia called Legionnaires' disease.
How to protect yourself when using a cruise hot tub
With these findings in mind, should you skip the hot tub — or even avoid taking a cruise altogether? Not necessarily, but you should do your due diligence. Before you slip into any on-board tub, check for posted cleaning schedules, look for clear signage about recent maintenance, and avoid using hot tubs that look murky or overly crowded. Some newer luxury liners boast saltwater systems and daily chemical testing, which can help ease concerns, but the responsibility to steer clear of sketchy spas still falls on you. "Travelers can also use test strips to test hot tub water to find out if the hot tub is being properly operated," says a CDC spokesperson in a statement (via Travel + Leisure).
Ultimately, proceed with caution. Do your research on your cruise line's offerings, and decide what is right for you. If you're going to soak, soak smart, and perhaps plan on saving the deep-tissue relaxation for the ship's spa instead (though note that some cruise spas are total tourist traps, according to passengers). Nothing kills a vacation vibe like coming home with more than just a tan.