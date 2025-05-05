The Biggest Tourist Traps To Avoid On A Cruise (And What To Do Instead), According To Passengers

One of the most frustrating discoveries to make on your first cruise is the many unexpected costs that can arise aside from the cost of the cruise itself. These aren't the cheapest adventures in the first place, after all. And those expenses, both big and small, can start to add up very quickly.

In many ways, a cruise ship is like a mall, with many of its shops and services provided by independent companies. And every one of them wants their cut of your travel spending budget. The last thing you want to do is blow your travel cash on overpriced merchandise you could get just as well at home or get talked into an expensive upgrade you don't really need.

The good news is that there is plenty of advice out there. The web is full of regular cruisers who have spent enough time on the ocean to sort the tourist traps from the quality goods and services that are actually worth spending your hard-earned cash on. And that means a whole lot more wiggle room for the things you just can't get enough of.