Unspoken Cruise Ship Rules First-Timers May Not Know

No matter how long you've waited to get there, there's nothing quite like the anticipation and excitement of packing and planning for your first cruise. But if you want to do everything you can to make that adventure an A-plus experience from the moment you step on the ship, there are a few things you should know, says cruise expert Marquita Harley, CEO & Owner of Getaway Globe Travel.

As a travel industry guru who specializes in elite concierge travel services, particularly Caribbean cruises, Harley has the inside scoop on everything veteran cruisegoers wish they had known on their first ocean voyage. "Cruising is one of the most effortless ways to explore the world — you unpack once and wake up somewhere new every day," Harley tells Islands. "It's the perfect mix of adventure and ease. First-timers are often surprised at how quickly they fall in love with the experience."

But, Harley emphasizes, it's also important to consider your fellow cruisers throughout the journey, particularly since they're a big part of what makes that journey so memorable. "A little courtesy can make your vacation — and everyone else's — that much better," Harley says. To help you make the most of your first cruise, Harley gave us a breakdown of her best first-timers' travel advice.