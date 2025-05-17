One Of Colorado's Most Enchanting Forest Trails Is An Hour Outside Of Denver With A High-Altitude Overlook
Less than an hour's drive by car from Colorado's capital, Denver, or about an hour by bus, lies the lakeside mountain town of Evergreen. Within it are nearly 1,500 acres of an outdoor enthusiast's paradise called Alderfer/Three Sisters Park. Here, 16.3 miles of trails welcome the adventurous for hiking and cycling year-round. While several well-maintained paths combine to create routes of varying difficulty and length, the moderately challenging path to the summit of Evergreen Mountain along the Wild Iris and Summit Trails is a local favorite for a reason.
Think old growth ponderosa pines jutting up from open meadows surrounded by epic views of rock formations, with plenty of possible wildlife sightings along the way. Most hikers deem it a moderate challenge that can be completed in around two hours. We bet when you reach the top — a lookout over 8,500 feet above the park— and catch views of the forest canopy, foothills, and Mount Evans beyond, you'll agree that the climb was worth any strain.
Climbing to the summit of Evergreen Mountain
AllTrails users rate Evergreen Mountain trail as "great in all seasons" and mention "great wildlife" sightings. Together with its "beautiful views," they give it 4.7 stars out of 5 for its "very manageable and easy to navigate" track. Since it is a popular trail for locals and tourists alike, early morning is a good time to set out for a bit more solitude on the trail. Still, you may encounter mountain bikers and horseback riders along the way.
Be sure to leave prepared with adequate gear like proper clothing and footwear and plenty of water. If you go in winter, be sure to bring snowshoes or spikes to safely traverse any ice or snow on the path. If you're thinking of heading out alone for the first time, don't forget the safety tips you should know before your first solo hike.
Find the Wild Iris Loop trailhead near Buffalo Park Road and hike until you reach a two way fork. Stay right to join the Evergreen Mountain West path until you reach the Summit Trail which will take you on a gentle upward climb along a well-maintained path for the final stretch to the top. The Summit Trail loops around and back with several places to stop for a picnic. There and back, you'll make your way through incredible woodlands and meadow to be rewarded with beautiful scenery any direction you look.
Flora and fauna in the area
Another highlight of hiking the Evergreen Mountain Trail is the unique introduction it offers to the area's flora and fauna. Locals and visitors alike love to scout for regional plants and animals in Evergreen's natural habitat. Indigenous plants like wildflowers help to support the ecosystem and local birdlife. Depending on the season, you can expect to see larkspur and beebalm, geraniums and wild rose in the meadows and foothills of the park. But remember not to pick them! In Colorado state, it's illegal and you may be hit with a fine or other penalty by Colorado Parks and Wildlife if you damage or destroy any plant life.
Keep an eye out for the diverse array of birds from bluebirds to bald eagles that call the area home. Sightings of elk, moose, and deer are also common along with rabbits, skunks, and foxes. Watch out for bobcats and mountain lions or even coyotes and always remember to keep a safe distance from any creature in the wild.
You can easily plan a day trip from Denver to Alderfer/Three Sisters Park, but a longer stay would allow you to explore Evergreen's historic downtown or perhaps nearby Staunton State Park, a hidden mountainous paradise. Alternatively, you could head to Idaho Springs and travel North America's highest paved road for unmatched views of the Continental Divide, the spectacular mountain ridge that runs north to south.