One Of Colorado's Most Enchanting Forest Trails Is An Hour Outside Of Denver With A High-Altitude Overlook

AllTrails users rate Evergreen Mountain trail as "great in all seasons" and mention "great wildlife" sightings. Together with its "beautiful views," they give it 4.7 stars out of 5 for its "very manageable and easy to navigate" track. Since it is a popular trail for locals and tourists alike, early morning is a good time to set out for a bit more solitude on the trail. Still, you may encounter mountain bikers and horseback riders along the way.

Be sure to leave prepared with adequate gear like proper clothing and footwear and plenty of water. If you go in winter, be sure to bring snowshoes or spikes to safely traverse any ice or snow on the path. If you're thinking of heading out alone for the first time, don't forget the safety tips you should know before your first solo hike.

Find the Wild Iris Loop trailhead near Buffalo Park Road and hike until you reach a two way fork. Stay right to join the Evergreen Mountain West path until you reach the Summit Trail which will take you on a gentle upward climb along a well-maintained path for the final stretch to the top. The Summit Trail loops around and back with several places to stop for a picnic. There and back, you'll make your way through incredible woodlands and meadow to be rewarded with beautiful scenery any direction you look.