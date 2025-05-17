Situated Between Charleston And Hilton Head Island Is A Coastal South Carolina Town With A Quiet Beach

Surrounded by wide open vistas of sand, sea, and moss-covered ancient oaks, the salty breeze from the Atlantic inlets around will likely make you want to explore the outdoors in Port Royal. Some of the best ways to do that are by biking or hiking. Rent a bike for the day and pedal a stretch of the 10 miles of coast and salt marsh known as the Spanish Moss Trail. Beloved by locals, this path also winds through the town offering incredible views of nature and perhaps a wildlife sighting or two. Join a wildlife watching tour to spot dolphins or wild birds in coastal habitats or head for open water on a boat tour or kayak to explore the bays and rivers. Hike on a variety of trails traversing diverse ecosystems and terrain and don't forget the local's secret beach nearby, where you'll revel in the silence and serenity of crashing waves and pristine sand.

At the southern edge of the town, edging the Beaufort River, Sands Beach is a perfect place to walk along the sand. Locals fish and catch crabs here and cars are allowed on the sand. A nearby observation tower can be climbed for epic views of the surrounding area.

The adjacent town of Beaufort with its unsung island beach paradise, Hunting Island, and the nearby ACE Basin, an underrated wildlife refuge for outdoor lovers, hold even more intrigue if you want to keep exploring. Port Royal Island itself is so picturesque, even Hollywood has chosen it as the setting for scenes in major motion pictures like "Forrest Gump," "The Big Chill," "The Prince of Tides," and others. You may recognize some of the locations as you explore.