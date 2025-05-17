Situated Between Charleston And Hilton Head Island Is A Coastal South Carolina Town With A Quiet Beach
Charleston and Hilton Head have long been considered South Carolina hotspots, home to popular beaches and one of the world's most charming main streets. But if you're looking for Lowcountry vibes without the crowds, head less than two hours south of Charleston, across the Seabrook-Lobeco Bridge, to stop off at the town of Port Royal, on Port Royal Island, instead. Steeped in stunning natural landscapes on the banks of the Beaufort River, South Carolina's most overlooked town is a great option for unique cultural happenings, a slew of outdoor activities, and plenty of options for authentic local cuisine.
With one peaceful beach in town (that's considered a local secret) where you can drive on the sand, this is the place to be for laidback coastal culture. And with a history dating back to the 16th century, it's also a perfect place to wander tree-lined streets to take in historic sites and architecture, along with many gorgeous antebellum homes.
Discover early American history and Lowcountry culture
Port Royal was a hub for travel and commerce since its founding and you can still see some important sites that landmark its heritage. Stop at the Historic Port Royal Foundation to explore exhibits that detail the town's rich history and culture of fishing alongside a collection of historic photos, maps, and fossils discovered in the area. Visit Fort Frederick Heritage Preserve, a groundbreaking location for American history. Situated in a waterfront park, this building is South Carolina's oldest remaining fort made from tabby or coastal concrete, (a mix of sand, lime, and crushed oyster shells) which was once popular in construction throughout the South. Here, the Emancipation Proclamation was first read in the South on January 1, 1863.
If you're in town on a weekend, check out the weekly Port Royal Farmers' Market held each Saturday, year-round, for a glimpse of authentic Southern culture and tastes of Lowcountry cuisine. You'll find local artisans, fishermen, and growers selling fresh seafood, seasonal fruits and vegetables, and flowers alongside delicious and authentic regional dishes like she-crab soup, BBQ, baked goods, and more.
Bask in beautiful nature with outdoor activities
Surrounded by wide open vistas of sand, sea, and moss-covered ancient oaks, the salty breeze from the Atlantic inlets around will likely make you want to explore the outdoors in Port Royal. Some of the best ways to do that are by biking or hiking. Rent a bike for the day and pedal a stretch of the 10 miles of coast and salt marsh known as the Spanish Moss Trail. Beloved by locals, this path also winds through the town offering incredible views of nature and perhaps a wildlife sighting or two. Join a wildlife watching tour to spot dolphins or wild birds in coastal habitats or head for open water on a boat tour or kayak to explore the bays and rivers. Hike on a variety of trails traversing diverse ecosystems and terrain and don't forget the local's secret beach nearby, where you'll revel in the silence and serenity of crashing waves and pristine sand.
At the southern edge of the town, edging the Beaufort River, Sands Beach is a perfect place to walk along the sand. Locals fish and catch crabs here and cars are allowed on the sand. A nearby observation tower can be climbed for epic views of the surrounding area.
The adjacent town of Beaufort with its unsung island beach paradise, Hunting Island, and the nearby ACE Basin, an underrated wildlife refuge for outdoor lovers, hold even more intrigue if you want to keep exploring. Port Royal Island itself is so picturesque, even Hollywood has chosen it as the setting for scenes in major motion pictures like "Forrest Gump," "The Big Chill," "The Prince of Tides," and others. You may recognize some of the locations as you explore.