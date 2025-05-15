Spain's Prime Wine Region Is A Rolling Tapestry Of Sandstone Villages And Legendary Cellars

Depending on the region you visit, a trip to Spain can include many different experiences. Sun, flamenco, and Moorish influence are ever present in the south, while paella is the star of Valencia on the eastern coast and can be found on nearly every corner. The Basque Country on Spain's northern coast is a hidden foodie paradise, as the proximity of the sea to the mountains creates a unique growing environment that enables chefs to produce some of the best cuisine in the world. However, to explore one of the country's most iconic libations, head to La Rioja — Spain's most well-known wine region, with over 500 wineries.

Lining the Ebro River, La Rioja extends over 60 diverse miles that include seven valleys with different microclimates that are divided among three main areas: Alta, Alavesa, and Oriental. While the capital of La Rioja is a town called Logroño with plenty of lodging options, there are more charming and unique places to make your home base, like the smaller villages of Elvillar, Elciego, and the fortified town of Laguardia.

The closest international airport to the region is in Bilbao, which is an easy one-hour drive from the bustling northern city. Alternatively, you could fly into Adolfo Suárez International Airport in Madrid and rent a car. Considering Spain is one of the best places in Europe for a road trip, the three-hour drive to La Rioja is a breeze. You could take a train, but to hop around from winery to winery and explore several of the villages at your leisure, a car is ideal.