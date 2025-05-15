Tulum's Unsung Wildlife Reserve Offers Clear Green Lagoons To Snorkel Amongst Tropical Beauty

Over the last decade, Tulum has gone from a sleepy, hippy village at the unfashionable end of Mexico's Riviera Maya to the most popular vacation destination in the region and one of the most famous names in world travel. Tulum is now a byword for eco-boutique luxury, bohemian design, and wellness travel, as well as boasting one of the most iconic beaches in the world. But extreme popularity presents its own problems, and for many people, Tulum now represents the worst of unsustainable tourism.

However you feel about Tulum, there's no denying that it is far more touristy than it once was, with its stunning luxury resorts and unique jungle theme parks. If you are searching for uncrowded, pristine beaches, unspoiled natural beauty, and an inexplicable magic that once defined the Riviera Maya, Tulum probably isn't the place to go. But luckily, you don't have to go too far to scratch that itch and find stunning, empty sand, clear green lagoons, and miles of tropical beauty.

The Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve lies just south of Tulum, stretching down the coast and into the jungle, covering nearly 1 million acres of land and 300,000 acres of sea. It is an extraordinarily beautiful spot, diverse in both wildlife and plants, and has been inhabited by Mayan communities for over 1,000 years. Although Tulum sits on the edge of this sublime nature reserve, it is remote and fairly inaccessible. The nearest airport is Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport, just outside Tulum, or you can arrive by train to Estación Tren Maya. It is only 7 miles from the town to the main entrance, but navigating the dirt roads and narrow channels inside the reserve is a challenge.