Tulum's Unsung Wildlife Reserve Offers Clear Green Lagoons To Snorkel Amongst Tropical Beauty
Over the last decade, Tulum has gone from a sleepy, hippy village at the unfashionable end of Mexico's Riviera Maya to the most popular vacation destination in the region and one of the most famous names in world travel. Tulum is now a byword for eco-boutique luxury, bohemian design, and wellness travel, as well as boasting one of the most iconic beaches in the world. But extreme popularity presents its own problems, and for many people, Tulum now represents the worst of unsustainable tourism.
However you feel about Tulum, there's no denying that it is far more touristy than it once was, with its stunning luxury resorts and unique jungle theme parks. If you are searching for uncrowded, pristine beaches, unspoiled natural beauty, and an inexplicable magic that once defined the Riviera Maya, Tulum probably isn't the place to go. But luckily, you don't have to go too far to scratch that itch and find stunning, empty sand, clear green lagoons, and miles of tropical beauty.
The Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve lies just south of Tulum, stretching down the coast and into the jungle, covering nearly 1 million acres of land and 300,000 acres of sea. It is an extraordinarily beautiful spot, diverse in both wildlife and plants, and has been inhabited by Mayan communities for over 1,000 years. Although Tulum sits on the edge of this sublime nature reserve, it is remote and fairly inaccessible. The nearest airport is Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport, just outside Tulum, or you can arrive by train to Estación Tren Maya. It is only 7 miles from the town to the main entrance, but navigating the dirt roads and narrow channels inside the reserve is a challenge.
Miles of breathtaking beaches and green, jungle-fringed lagoons at Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve
With so much to do in the Sian Ka'an reserve, it can be hard to know where to begin. After the bright lights and party vibes of Tulum, you might want to just lie back, relax, and enjoy the stillness and natural beauty from a sun lounger. But while chilling out with the gentle sound of waves rolling in might sound tempting, there's too much to see and do in this amazing nature reserve to spend the whole time sunbathing. One of the biggest draws for Sian Ka'an explorers is its unmatched snorkeling. You can explore the warm, crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean, with bright, vibrant corals and extraordinary marine ecosystems of the Mesoamerican Reef, the second largest reef system in the world. Or check out clear, jade-green saltwater lagoons, with turtles, crocs, and even manatees.
Sian Ka'an is one of the most beautiful places on Earth, a paradise of deep jungle opening up onto turquoise lagoons, empty canals winding through mangrove swamps, and untouched, unpopulated beaches that rival Tulum Beach's breathtaking white sand. The best way to explore this delightful wilderness is with a guide, as the maze of waterways is almost impossible to follow on your own. There are plenty of tour operators in Tulum who provide full-service expeditions which include a range of activities, including discovering ancient Mayan ruins, kayaking along the canals, snorkeling in lagoons and in the sea, and watching birds and animals. It is also possible to arrange boat trips with local fishermen from Laguna Muyil.
World-beating snorkeling and mystical Mayan adventures
It is also worth strapping on your walking shoes and heading off for a hike into the jungle. Sian Ka'an has a remarkably rich diversity of life, and a wildlife walk might offer sightings of jaguars, pumas, ocelots, and tapirs, as well as all manner of lizards and a vast cornucopia of birds. You'll have the chance to explore the mysterious ruined temples and cities of the ancient Maya, like Muyil, as well as discover the magical sinkholes known as cenotes, believed by the Maya to be portals to the underworld.
The most adventurous travelers might want to take things into their own hands for a more immersive experience and rent a 4x4 to drive down the coastal road to Punta Allen, a tiny fishing village at the end of a peninsula. This far-flung little spot feels like the end of the world, with lazy sunsets, endless sea views, and air of effortless peace and quiet. The local co-operative of fishermen and boat captains offers a variety of exceptional experiences, including fishing, dolphin-watching, and trekking.
Staying in Punta Allen, or at one of the tiny guesthouses dotted along the peninsula road, is an exceptional experience. Not only does an overnight stay give you the chance to immerse yourself in the wonderful adventures that await in Sian Ka'an, but there is nothing quite like waking up in a simple cabaña surrounded by jungle, with access to a glistening lagoon and the sea.