Hidden In Mexico's Yucatan Jungle Is A One-Of-A-Kind Park Built For Adventurers
Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula is a place of magic and mystery. It is home to some extraordinary sights, from ancient ruins to underground rivers and even pink lagoons full of wildlife and unforgettable views. The Mayan civilization blossomed and collapsed here, leaving behind nothing but temples and myths. These days, most people who come to the Yucatán see a very different side to this ancient land. The beaches, resorts, and party towns of the Riviera Maya are some of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, with the clubs and bars of Cancun and the world's whitest beaches in Tulum drawing the crowds. The tangled depths of the Mayan jungle often seem off-limits to everyone but the most adventurous of souls.
But hidden amidst the ceiba and sapote trees is a unique park that lets intrepid travelers explore the natural wonders of the Yucatán peninsula without the need for a full-on jungle trek. Xplor is an adventure park that merges into the landscape of this fascinating part of the world. It harnesses the area's natural beauty and geology, taking visitors soaring above the jungle canopy on zip lines and floating through naturally-formed underground rivers on a series of truly remarkable adventures. Xplor is connected to the all-inclusive Xcaret Arte resort, located just outside Playa del Carmen on the Riviera Maya. It adds adrenaline-packed edge to Xcaret's one-of-a-kind approach to the luxury resort concept and is a fantastic way to turn up the thrill level on your trip.
All-inclusive excitement and exhilarating adventures at Xplor
Jungle exploration and subterranean quests might sound daunting, but part of the joy of Xplor is how easy it is to take on the most hair-raising adventures. There is a range of tours available with pick-ups from the main hotels along the coast, from highly rated Viator day trips with lunch included to thrilling night-time adventure tours. All these tours include access to the park and every experience available, from the zip-line circuits and the Toboganxote (a five-in-one waterslide, the only one of its kind in Mexico) to floating through underground rivers and exploring the jungle on an amphibious ATV.
Xplor is open daily from 9 a.m. and you will need the best part of a day to get the most out of it. Getting there is simple, as it is a 15-minute drive from Playa del Carmen, and there are also shuttle buses that run from Cancun and Tulum, which can be added on when you purchase your Xplor ticket.
A visit to Xplor is also an excellent opportunity to discover the amenities on offer at the rest of the Xcaret parks. Swim in crystal-clear cenotes, believed to be portals to the Mayan underworld, explore ancient ruined temples, enjoy traditional celebrations at Xcaret itself, or get a more sensory, immersive experience at Xenses. This unique theme park challenges your perceptions and takes you on a mind-bending, experimental journey through the beautiful natural world of the Mexican Caribbean.