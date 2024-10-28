Hidden In Mexico's Yucatan Jungle Is A One-Of-A-Kind Park Built For Adventurers

Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula is a place of magic and mystery. It is home to some extraordinary sights, from ancient ruins to underground rivers and even pink lagoons full of wildlife and unforgettable views. The Mayan civilization blossomed and collapsed here, leaving behind nothing but temples and myths. These days, most people who come to the Yucatán see a very different side to this ancient land. The beaches, resorts, and party towns of the Riviera Maya are some of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, with the clubs and bars of Cancun and the world's whitest beaches in Tulum drawing the crowds. The tangled depths of the Mayan jungle often seem off-limits to everyone but the most adventurous of souls.

But hidden amidst the ceiba and sapote trees is a unique park that lets intrepid travelers explore the natural wonders of the Yucatán peninsula without the need for a full-on jungle trek. Xplor is an adventure park that merges into the landscape of this fascinating part of the world. It harnesses the area's natural beauty and geology, taking visitors soaring above the jungle canopy on zip lines and floating through naturally-formed underground rivers on a series of truly remarkable adventures. Xplor is connected to the all-inclusive Xcaret Arte resort, located just outside Playa del Carmen on the Riviera Maya. It adds adrenaline-packed edge to Xcaret's one-of-a-kind approach to the luxury resort concept and is a fantastic way to turn up the thrill level on your trip.

