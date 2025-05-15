Some Of America's Best Fishing Spots Are Hidden In Florida's Secret City Surrounded By Scenic Lakes
In the heart of central Florida and an easy drive from both Tampa and Orlando sits a hidden urban oasis that's home to some of the best off-the-beaten-path fishing destinations in the Sunshine State. Frostproof, part of the Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area, offers guests with a penchant for angling and the outdoors a great little home base. It's ideal for explorers seeking new fishing destinations or a more relaxed experience than visitors might find among the manic theme-park scene around Orlando or the equally humming beaches on the Gulf Coast. Frostproof is about 70 miles southeast of Orlando and its international airport, less than two hours by car.
Situated among a handful of gorgeous natural lakes and wetlands, Frostproof has a rich agricultural history, and farmers have planted and harvested citrus fruits here for generations. Today, though, Frostproof is earning a great reputation among the angling community thanks to all the productive bass and crappie lakes in the area. These lakes, with names like Reedy, Crooked, Clinch, Arbuckle and Weohyakapka (also known as Lake Walk in Water) are actually the extreme northern headwaters of the Florida Everglades. They all drain into Lake Okeechobee, which is Florida's largest freshwater lake and often called its "inland sea." Among them, they offer stellar angling, as well as birding, boating and wildlife watching. The area is also home to several wildlife management areas and a state forest that offers some excellent hiking trails for those who want to get outside without the rod and reel in hand.
A fishing destination among stunning Florida lakes
The lakes around Frostproof are quickly building a solid reputation among the Florida bass-fishing crowd. The 3,500-acre Lake Reedy, for instance, offers year-round fishing for largemouth bass thanks to its grassy cover and steep drop-offs — both excellent habitats for big fish. Nearby Lake Walk in Water is also a bass-fishing destination. At just over 7,500 acres, this lake is nationally known for its trophy largemouths and a surprisingly robust population of black crappie. Just north of Frostproof is Crooked Lake, which has been consistently listed as a top-10 Florida bass-fishing lake thanks to its outstanding water quality and natural beauty. It's also home to several natural springs and, with depths of up to 30 feet, it provides some of the best big-bass habitat in central Florida.
Not unlike Winter Garden, a central Florida gem with a rich history and outdoor adventure, Frostproof is earning its reputation as a fishing destination. The big difference? It's a bit farther-flung and well out of the shadows of Orlando and Tampa. LEGOLAND is just a 40-minute drive north, so for anglers looking for a close-to-the-city retreat for a day while the rest of the family takes in one of Florida's world-class theme parks, a visit to uber-fishy Frostproof might be in order. There are lots of choices around the community, and it offers all the needed services anglers should expect, including guides who can show them the ropes for a day before turning them loose on their own.
Fishing's great, but there's more to do outside in Frostproof
While Frostproof's fishing assets are irrefutable, it's also a great place to visit for travelers interested in seeing some of Old Florida's natural beauty. The Lake Wales Ridge State Forest, just north of town, offers 26,500 acres of upland Florida forest. It centers on a high-elevation sand ridge (for Florida, at least — its elevation is 300 feet above sea level) and provides important habitat for 33 plants and 36 animals that are currently listed by the state of Florida or the U.S. Government as threatened or endangered. Eons ago, when the Florida Peninsula was actually covered by ocean waters, Lake Wales Ridge was an island in the sea. Today, it not only provides important refuge for wildlife ranging from rare eastern indigo snakes and Florida scrub jays, it also provides about 50 miles of hiking trails on four separate tracts. Along with Torreya State Park, a scenic state park that hikers can't miss, the Lake Wales Ridge State Forest is a must-see for anyone visiting Frostproof who wants to stretch their legs and see what Florida was like before it was largely gentrified.
For birders, The Nature Conservancy's Tiger Creek Preserve just northeast of Frostproof, might be the best place in all of Florida to see rare Florida scrub jays and swallow-tailed kites. Visitors to the preserve can walk the trails along gorgeous Tiger Creek, which provides habitat for many fish, amphibians and reptiles, and is the centerpiece of the preserve that's home to rare gopher tortoises, ospreys and even bald eagles. This corner of Florida is an outdoor-lover's paradise, and it can be experienced with, or without, a fishing rod in hand. For those who find their peace outside, Frostproof is a secret destination worth a visit.