Some Of America's Best Fishing Spots Are Hidden In Florida's Secret City Surrounded By Scenic Lakes

In the heart of central Florida and an easy drive from both Tampa and Orlando sits a hidden urban oasis that's home to some of the best off-the-beaten-path fishing destinations in the Sunshine State. Frostproof, part of the Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area, offers guests with a penchant for angling and the outdoors a great little home base. It's ideal for explorers seeking new fishing destinations or a more relaxed experience than visitors might find among the manic theme-park scene around Orlando or the equally humming beaches on the Gulf Coast. Frostproof is about 70 miles southeast of Orlando and its international airport, less than two hours by car.

Situated among a handful of gorgeous natural lakes and wetlands, Frostproof has a rich agricultural history, and farmers have planted and harvested citrus fruits here for generations. Today, though, Frostproof is earning a great reputation among the angling community thanks to all the productive bass and crappie lakes in the area. These lakes, with names like Reedy, Crooked, Clinch, Arbuckle and Weohyakapka (also known as Lake Walk in Water) are actually the extreme northern headwaters of the Florida Everglades. They all drain into Lake Okeechobee, which is Florida's largest freshwater lake and often called its "inland sea." Among them, they offer stellar angling, as well as birding, boating and wildlife watching. The area is also home to several wildlife management areas and a state forest that offers some excellent hiking trails for those who want to get outside without the rod and reel in hand.