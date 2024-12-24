Florida's Largest Freshwater Lake Called Its 'Inland Sea' Draws In Fishing Fanatics Across America
Among bass anglers, there are legendary destinations all across America. That makes sense, because in the United States bass fishing is more popular than even golf, with roughly 30 million bass anglers in America. They are passionate about their craft and they live in just about every corner of the continental U.S. But one Florida destination is the stuff of bass-fishing legend, and anglers from all over the country (all over the world, really) come to the Sunshine State to test their fishing mettle against the fabled Florida-strain largemouth bass of Lake Okeechobee.
Lake Okeechobee, or the "Big O," is the largest freshwater lake in Florida which is often called Florida's "inland sea." In addition to providing hospitable waters for massive largemouth bass, it's home to a host of wildlife, including water-loving birds like herons, egrets, and ibis alongside a variety of snakes and amphibians including an American alligator population close to 30,000. There are destinations in Florida where visitors can see alligators in roadside stops, but Lake Okeechobee offers one of the best opportunities to see these massive reptiles in the wild. Regardless, the main draw in this giant south-central Florida lake is its fish. And, of course, the chance to catch a true trophy.
Anglers go after big bass in the Big O
Lake Okeechobee is considered by many to be the best largemouth bass fishery in the United States. Anglers chasing these big-mouthed behemoths regularly notch trophy bass between 7 and 10 pounds. The largest documented bass caught in Big O was a 15-pound, 5-ounce monster. But, from a fishing perspective, there's more to Lake Okeechobee than just largemouth bass. The lake is also home to white bass, sunshine bass, spotted bass, black bass, butterfly peacock bass, shoal bass, and striped bass — many of these fish have been introduced and are not native to the watershed. Nevertheless, they offer anglers some variety when fishing Big O's waters.
Because of Lake Okeechobee's connection to both the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico (thanks to a pair of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers canals that artificially funnel agricultural water to both of Florida's coasts), some strange fish have turned up in the freshwater lake. The oddest? Without a doubt, the occasional catch of a bull shark in Lake Okeechobee tops the list. This may seem unusual, but bull sharks are one oceanic creature that can thrive in fresh water.
Lake Okeechobee is more than just a fishing destination
Visiting Lake Okeechobee is easy — there are several communities around its edges that offer great places for anglers to stay and some unique activities in their own right. The community of Clewiston, a particularly "sweet" destination, offers some non-fishing diversions for those who might like to take a day off from fishing or who might not be anglers at all. Clewiston, with a population of 7,200, is home to the giant conglomerate, U.S. Sugar. Sugar cane fields are prolific around the lake and visitors can check out the popular U.S. Sugar train rides through the cane field or hike or bike one of several trails around the edges of the lake (hint: the latter is a good way to see local wildlife).
Lake Okeechobee's south-central location on the Florida Peninsula gives visitors who aren't interested in fishing the chance to see some of Florida's more classic attractions. The beautiful beach town of Jupiter on the Atlantic coast offers some small-town vibes with big city benefits and is only 40 minutes away from Lake Okeechobee. But, let's not kid ourselves — Big O is about big bass. And, with 730 square miles of water, there's room for anglers to spread out and hunt for trophy fish. As long as the lake keeps churning out trophies, Lake Okeechobee will continue to attract anglers looking for big Florida bass.