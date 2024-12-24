Florida's Largest Freshwater Lake Called Its 'Inland Sea' Draws In Fishing Fanatics Across America

Among bass anglers, there are legendary destinations all across America. That makes sense, because in the United States bass fishing is more popular than even golf, with roughly 30 million bass anglers in America. They are passionate about their craft and they live in just about every corner of the continental U.S. But one Florida destination is the stuff of bass-fishing legend, and anglers from all over the country (all over the world, really) come to the Sunshine State to test their fishing mettle against the fabled Florida-strain largemouth bass of Lake Okeechobee.

Lake Okeechobee, or the "Big O," is the largest freshwater lake in Florida which is often called Florida's "inland sea." In addition to providing hospitable waters for massive largemouth bass, it's home to a host of wildlife, including water-loving birds like herons, egrets, and ibis alongside a variety of snakes and amphibians including an American alligator population close to 30,000. There are destinations in Florida where visitors can see alligators in roadside stops, but Lake Okeechobee offers one of the best opportunities to see these massive reptiles in the wild. Regardless, the main draw in this giant south-central Florida lake is its fish. And, of course, the chance to catch a true trophy.