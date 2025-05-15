Just Outside Of Sacramento Is A Lovely California Farm And Brewery With Music, Craft Beer, And Food Trucks
"We Grow Beer" isn't just a slogan for Ruhstaller Farm. It's a raison d'être. Ten years in the making, the destination brewery, taproom, and event space that opened in 2021 emphasizes unique beers and a one-of-a-kind tasting experience within a setting that is equal parts welcoming and awe-inspiring. According to the Ruhstaller Farm website, "Our basic approach is to leave this land, water, and air, and the animals and humans we come in contact with, better off when we're finished here," the team says. Taking an agricultural approach to beer-making offers visitors the unique opportunity to not only enjoy one of our most beloved beverages but to understand the literal roots of the entire process.
Reachable by driving just 30 minutes southwest from downtown Sacramento, California, the nearly 40-acre property is easily accessible off of Interstate 80. Proprietor Jan-Erik Paino envisioned a brewery in the spirit of a winery with a vineyard, except with rows upon rows of hops instead of grapes and taps in place of bottles. California, of course, is famous for its Napa Valley wineries and towns reminiscent of the Tuscan countryside, but this inland, arid climate is also wonderfully conducive to growing the cone-shaped flowers used for flavoring beer and creating its characteristic bitterness.
Ruhstaller Farm makes beer from the ground up
Of more than 100 breweries in the Sacramento region, only Ruhstaller can also call itself a farm. "When you visit a winery, you're learning about agriculture," Jan-Erik Paino tells Sactown Magazine. "You're learning about the craft of making the wine. There's nature and atmosphere that is wonderful to experience. That's how wineries drive home the agriculture component that influences the beverage. And that's what we're doing here on the Farm with hops and beer."
When you arrive, you'll be greeted by walnut trees, fields of hops sending bines — yep, with a "b" — up the instantly recognizable trellis systems, and maybe even some wandering sheep and chickens. In early spring, vibrant yellow mustard carpets the fields, glowing beneath a wide-open sky. Tours are offered on the weekends, but you can visit the farm any day. As explained on the Ruhstaller website, "If we're here ... and you're here ... we're open." If you drop by on a Friday or Saturday evening, you'll be able to enjoy live music from April to November while you sip beers with names like "Meadowfoot" and "Harvest Moon." The farm is a family-friendly spot, so kids are always welcome — and well-behaved canine family members, too!
Ruhstaller Farm brews with locally malted grain, well-drawn water, homegrown hops, and sometimes even local produce like seasonal fruit, herbs, vegetables, and flowers. "We are getting zeroed-in on Sacramento-grown beer, which is so cool," says brewmaster Jarred Sorci.
Food trucks serve up local fare at Ruhstaller Farm
The farm-to-mason-jar concept is built into every facet of the Ruhstaller Farm experience, from open-air seating on hay bales around fire pits to the sound of goats bleating in the background. Of course, the only thing that can make a cold beer even better is a good selection of nibbles to go with it. You'll definitely want to dig into the fare on offer from the food trucks that frequent the farm. There's always one, but on really busy days like during weekends in the summer, you'll likely find two, and they're open late.
Two regular trucks include The Hotdogger, which travels around to local farmers markets in addition to its nearby flagship location in Davis, and delicious Tapp's Kitchen, which highlights local ingredients in wood-fired pizzas and comfort food staples with a twist. Nothing screams "Eat me!" like mac-and-cheese croquettes with Cajun dipping sauce or a burger with Tapp's signature "comeback" sauce.
If you go, Ruhstaller Farm encourages reservations for larger groups, which you can make by calling or emailing the team directly. But think casual and dress with the outdoors in mind — you'll probably get some dust or dirt on your boots, but these beverage connoisseurs wouldn't have it any other way. And if you're visiting "America's farm-to-fork capital" for only a short time and can't make it out to Dixon, you're still in luck! The company's BSMT taproom, located in downtown Sacramento, features 16 rotating taps dispensing small-batch and experimental beers in a cozy setting full of couches, along with a pool table and a patio. Fido and the kids are more than welcome here, too.