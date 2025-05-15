Just Outside Of Sacramento Is A Lovely California Farm And Brewery With Music, Craft Beer, And Food Trucks

The farm-to-mason-jar concept is built into every facet of the Ruhstaller Farm experience, from open-air seating on hay bales around fire pits to the sound of goats bleating in the background. Of course, the only thing that can make a cold beer even better is a good selection of nibbles to go with it. You'll definitely want to dig into the fare on offer from the food trucks that frequent the farm. There's always one, but on really busy days like during weekends in the summer, you'll likely find two, and they're open late.

Two regular trucks include The Hotdogger, which travels around to local farmers markets in addition to its nearby flagship location in Davis, and delicious Tapp's Kitchen, which highlights local ingredients in wood-fired pizzas and comfort food staples with a twist. Nothing screams "Eat me!" like mac-and-cheese croquettes with Cajun dipping sauce or a burger with Tapp's signature "comeback" sauce.

If you go, Ruhstaller Farm encourages reservations for larger groups, which you can make by calling or emailing the team directly. But think casual and dress with the outdoors in mind — you'll probably get some dust or dirt on your boots, but these beverage connoisseurs wouldn't have it any other way. And if you're visiting "America's farm-to-fork capital" for only a short time and can't make it out to Dixon, you're still in luck! The company's BSMT taproom, located in downtown Sacramento, features 16 rotating taps dispensing small-batch and experimental beers in a cozy setting full of couches, along with a pool table and a patio. Fido and the kids are more than welcome here, too.