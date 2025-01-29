Foodies Know This Underrated California City As 'America's Farm-To-Fork Capital'

When walking through a grocery store, it's common to see ultra-processed foods and a lack of fresh fruits and vegetables. Even when you find produce, it's often not as recently harvested as you might hope, having traveled from all over the world before it made it to your store. Thankfully, it's not always like this, as there is now a growing demand for stores and restaurants to supply local foods instead. While the trend is gathering attention, there is one city in the United States that not only focuses on local ingredients but also celebrates local food and those who work hard to grow the produce that makes up your meals. Sacramento, California is the farm-to-fork capital of America, celebrating its local farmers and produce in a variety of ways.

The idea of farm-to-fork goes by a few different names, including "farm-to-table" and "locally sourced" and refers to stores and restaurants that source food directly from the farm where it was grown. Farm-to-fork ingredients are not stored for extended periods or shipped anywhere that takes several days, so the food has to be relatively local. It's not just produce and meat either. Drinks are also frequently used from local sources in Sacramento, with the area being a hot spot for farm-to-fork brewers. There is even an annual festival dedicated to highlighting those who work behind the scenes to make the delicious meals you will enjoy during your stay.