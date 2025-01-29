Foodies Know This Underrated California City As 'America's Farm-To-Fork Capital'
When walking through a grocery store, it's common to see ultra-processed foods and a lack of fresh fruits and vegetables. Even when you find produce, it's often not as recently harvested as you might hope, having traveled from all over the world before it made it to your store. Thankfully, it's not always like this, as there is now a growing demand for stores and restaurants to supply local foods instead. While the trend is gathering attention, there is one city in the United States that not only focuses on local ingredients but also celebrates local food and those who work hard to grow the produce that makes up your meals. Sacramento, California is the farm-to-fork capital of America, celebrating its local farmers and produce in a variety of ways.
The idea of farm-to-fork goes by a few different names, including "farm-to-table" and "locally sourced" and refers to stores and restaurants that source food directly from the farm where it was grown. Farm-to-fork ingredients are not stored for extended periods or shipped anywhere that takes several days, so the food has to be relatively local. It's not just produce and meat either. Drinks are also frequently used from local sources in Sacramento, with the area being a hot spot for farm-to-fork brewers. There is even an annual festival dedicated to highlighting those who work behind the scenes to make the delicious meals you will enjoy during your stay.
What makes Sacramento the farm-to-fork capital
Sacramento has a long farm-to-fork history. Even before this movement had a name, Sacramento practiced using locally-grown food and highlighting the efforts of farmers and brewers nearby. Then, in 2012, a man named Josh Nelson had the idea of promoting the city's locally-sourced way of life, and shortly after, Sacramento was declared America's Farm-to-Fork Capital. With most of the city running on the locally sourced mentality, you don't have to spend much time searching to find a restaurant that offers locally-grown and fresh meals. Places like The Kitchen Restaurant, Localis, The Waterboy, and Ella Dining Room and Bar are just a few examples.
While Sacramento isn't the only U.S. city to offer farm-to-table dining — for example, McClellanville in South Carolina offers unmatched fresh seafood – what puts Sacramento above the rest is the sheer variety of food options that are readily available at dozens of different restaurants and grocery stores. Even the NBA arena in Sacramento, the Golden 1 Center, sources 90% of its food locally. Additionally, the school districts made sure students weren't left out by bringing in many of those local ingredients into the cafeterias for school lunches. During an interview with KCRA3, the founder of Soil Born Farms, Shawn Harrison, explained that providing children with good local food had a lot of positive impacts, stating, "At the very least, that young child comes in and spends some time in the garden with us or gets in the kitchen a little bit ... when they become an adult, they're going to make healthier choices."
The Farm-to-Fork Festival in Sacramento you don't want to miss
Though much of the city already practices farm-to-fork, that doesn't mean the idea can't be celebrated. In September every year, Sacramento goes all out for its Farm-to-Fork Street Festival. Though the exact date changes, this festival is always held on the last weekend of the month and highlights not only the chefs bringing the local food to life but also the farmers, ranchers, brewers, and others who are behind the scenes working hard to make it all possible. In addition to food and drinks, there are plenty of other activities at the event to keep you entertained, such as live music and demonstrations. The best part is that there is no fee for general admission. If you are 21 or older, you can purchase tickets for the Grand Tasting, which is a separate event that offers two drinks and unlimited tastings from 20 specially-chosen chefs.
Plus, Sacramento is not only the capital of the farm-to-fork movement, but also of the state –and there is plenty to do in this city after you eat your fill of locally-grown tasty treats. For children, one of the best destinations in Sacramento is the underrated small-scale Funderland Amusement Park, which has games for children of all ages. If you want another child-friendly option, there is also Fairytale Town, an outdoor play area with all sorts of charming fairytale-inspired attractions. Furthermore, if you want to soak up the sun, Sacramento is about an hour and a half from San Francisco, home to a beach considered one of the best LGBTQ+ vacation destinations in America.