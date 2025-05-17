This Quiet Farming Town Is Costa Rica's Underrated Paradise For Cheese-Tasting And Volcano-Trekking
Nestled among rivers, mountains, and the lush greenery of Costa Rica's Central Valley is the farming town of Turrialba. Although not as popular as San Jose or other renowned rainforest and wildlife attractions in the country, Turrialba still has much to offer tourists. This small farming town is filled with rich and vibrant local traditions — many of which are centered around the artisanal Turrialba cheese. And for those seeking amazing outdoor adventures, exploring the slopes of an active volcano or rafting the region's wild rivers is also available. Turrialba invites visitors to slow down and soak in the essence of Costa Rica's pura vida.
Turrialba is filled with many wonderful historical sites and landmarks, such as the National Monument of Guayabo still honoring their Indigenous ancestry. But perhaps nothing captures the town's spirit more than its cheese. Turrialba cheese is so important here that there's an annual fair held every year where both locals and tourists can have a taste of this wonderful delicacy. Turrialba is also rich with crops like coffee, sugarcane, and macadamia nuts, and as a fun fact, the famous Rawlings baseballs are also manufactured here.
Turrialba's surrounding nature also makes it perfect for enjoying outdoor activities such as horseback riding, kayaking, or hiking around the Turrialba Volcano. Although climbing to the top of the volcano is not available at the time of writing due to its unpredictable nature. If you're set on enjoying the many experiences Turrialba has to offer, the town stands just two-and-a-half hours away from the Juan Santamaria International Airport in San Jose.
Enjoying Turrialba's famous cheese and volcanic great outdoors
Turrialba's geography is mostly made up of mountains, rivers, and valleys. The weather also makes it an ideal destination for dairy farming. More specifically, the making of cheese in Turrialba dates back to the 1800s. And quite honestly, the local cheese is something you must definitely try when visiting the town.
The famous Turrialba cheese can be tasted during their annual Cheese Fair — also known as the Feria del Queso Santa Cruz — held on the first weekend of July. Of course, visiting the local dairy farms such as the La Flor Agroecological Farm overlooking the Turrialba Volcano is another great way to experience cheese-tasting. Here, the making of cheese is combined with sustainable and environmentally friendly practices, like those at this family-run coffee farm near the Arenal Volcano. La Flor also hosts a volunteer program and yoga retreats, and offer cozy lodgings for those interested in longer stays.
Of course, you need to pay a visit to the Turrialba Volcano — Costa Rica's second-highest volcano — while here. Although its erratic activity makes climbing the volcano a no-go, you can still enjoy outdoor activities in the area. For example, birdwatching. More than 80 different bird species can be seen around the Turrialba Volcano National Park, and other wildlife such as coyotes and armadillos can also be spotted from time to time. Biking and hiking are also big in Turrialba, with the national park offering some of the most exciting routes in the area.
Other attractions to visit in Turrialba and lodgings recommendations
Once you're done exploring the Turrialba Volcano National Park, be sure to stop by the Guayabo National Monument. This is a historical site hosting a variety of ancient Indigenous ruins, making it a great place to learn about Costa Rica's rich ancestry and surrounding natural environment. Another must-stop is the town's Center for Tropical Agricultural Research and Education, offering a unique eco-tourist experience based on science and education.
If you're up for experiencing one of the best adventures in Costa Rica, the Pacuare, Reventazon, and Pejibaye rivers offer great Class II to IV rafting and kayaking opportunities. Children under age 12 should skip these for safety reasons, though. Then, the Orosi Valley offers visitors some great hiking trails, and lastly, other fun activities around the town include horseback riding and even canopy climbing.
As for lodgings, you can find several great options around Turrialba, like the Rancho Naturalista. You'll be surrounded by a forest reserve with more than 450 bird species living here, with all meals included in the price. Rates start around $228 at the time of writing. The Guayabo Lodge is another good option, especially since it is close to the Turrialba Volcano and Guayabo National Monument. Yet another is the Rios Tropicales Lodge near the Pacuare River. Meals are also included, and you'll be surrounded by the area's beautiful rainforest and flowing waters.