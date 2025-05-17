This Quiet Farming Town Is Costa Rica's Underrated Paradise For Cheese-Tasting And Volcano-Trekking

Nestled among rivers, mountains, and the lush greenery of Costa Rica's Central Valley is the farming town of Turrialba. Although not as popular as San Jose or other renowned rainforest and wildlife attractions in the country, Turrialba still has much to offer tourists. This small farming town is filled with rich and vibrant local traditions — many of which are centered around the artisanal Turrialba cheese. And for those seeking amazing outdoor adventures, exploring the slopes of an active volcano or rafting the region's wild rivers is also available. Turrialba invites visitors to slow down and soak in the essence of Costa Rica's pura vida.

Turrialba is filled with many wonderful historical sites and landmarks, such as the National Monument of Guayabo still honoring their Indigenous ancestry. But perhaps nothing captures the town's spirit more than its cheese. Turrialba cheese is so important here that there's an annual fair held every year where both locals and tourists can have a taste of this wonderful delicacy. Turrialba is also rich with crops like coffee, sugarcane, and macadamia nuts, and as a fun fact, the famous Rawlings baseballs are also manufactured here.

Turrialba's surrounding nature also makes it perfect for enjoying outdoor activities such as horseback riding, kayaking, or hiking around the Turrialba Volcano. Although climbing to the top of the volcano is not available at the time of writing due to its unpredictable nature. If you're set on enjoying the many experiences Turrialba has to offer, the town stands just two-and-a-half hours away from the Juan Santamaria International Airport in San Jose.