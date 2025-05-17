Escape Bustling Atlanta In This Nearby Georgia National Preserve With Otherworldly Hiking Trails

Atlanta's got it all: diverse neighborhoods to explore, one of America's top-rated botanical gardens, the World of Coca-Cola museum, and the largest aquarium in the United States. It's also got plenty of places nearby where you can escape the crowds and explore nature. One of those is the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area, a 40,000-acre nature preserve about 20 miles from downtown. Here, you'll find a landscape that appears as if it should be on another planet, not right outside this metropolis in the South.

Arabia Mountain is what's called a "monadnock," a hill of rock protruding out of an otherwise flat terrain. Its structure has formed over the last 400 million years as the land surrounding it gradually eroded. Visitors can walk along its large expanses of exposed granite and gneiss, a type of metamorphic rock featuring distinct layering. Many report feeling as if they're walking on Mars, or like they traveled back to prehistoric times.

Little vegetation thrives in this rocky environment, except for a few species that grow in "solution pits" — shallow patches of water and soil that collect in depressions in the granite. In spring, visitors are treated to a visual feast as striking red plants called diamorpha spread out in blankets over the rocks and sprout small, white flowers. In fall, bright yellow daisies carpet the sides of the mountain.