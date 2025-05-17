One Of California's Most Scenic Campgrounds Is A Joshua Tree Paradise Surrounded By Giant Climbable Rocks
California is a diverse and vibrant state, but when it comes to incredible California destinations you need to visit at least once in your life, Joshua Tree National Park is not to be skipped. In the heart of Joshua Tree on Park Boulevard is one of the most stunning camping spots, known for its otherworldly landscape of massive granite boulders, the appropriately named Jumbo Rocks Campground.
With 124 sites, Jumbo Rocks Campground can accommodate tents and RVs up to 36 feet. The campsites don't offer hookups or drinking water, but they are equipped with picnic tables, fire pits, and grills. Pack any essential camping gear to enhance your stay and compensate for any lack of amenities. ADA accessibility is limited to one campsite (site 122), and the campground has no facilities aside from vault toilets. For these amenities, the closest town is Twentynine Palms, about 13 miles north of the campground.
A National Parks Pass is required for entry to Joshua Tree, and camping at the Jumbo Rocks Campground costs $30 per night. Reservations are available year-round and can be made on the Recreation.gov website up to six months in advance to ensure availability. The centerpiece of Jumbo Rocks is its iconic rock formations, which create a maze of climbing opportunities for visitors, natural windbreaks, shaded areas, and a break from the California heat. Though amenities at Jumbo Rocks are minimal, the scenery is unbeatable, and the opportunities for exploration and rock climbing are around every corner.
Climbing adventures at Jumbo Rocks Campground
The name of Jumbo Rocks Campground alone hints at the unique formations, but the climbing adventure only starts there. While some of America's best rock climbing is found in Colorado's Rifle Mountain Park, Jumbo Rock's boulders create a perfect playground for climbers of any skill level and can be accessed via Park Boulevard, inside the campground, or on the multiple trails that wind through the area. The 66 climbs available in and around the campground include an area known as Zebra Cliffs, which encompasses around 27 climbs with grades ranging from 5.8 to 5.10d.
Conan's Corridor is a climbing area across from the entrance to Jumbo Rocks Campground. It provides 16 additional climbs and is known for popular routes like Colorado Crack, Spiderman, and Gem. To experience the Jumbo Rocks up close and personal, the Skull Rock trail can be accessed from inside the campground or near the entrance. The 1.7-mile loop trail winds through the Jumbo Rock area and to the Joshua Tree icon aptly named for its resemblance to a skull.
As the sun sets on a day of scrambling and rock climbing, Jumbo Rocks Campground offers a more relaxing adventure. The park is a designated dark-sky park by the International Dark-Sky Association, and Joshua Tree National Park is even considered one of the five best national parks in America for stargazing. Jumbo Rocks Campground in Joshua Tree is hands down a premier destination for viewing the night sky, taking on its climbing adventures, and experiencing its out-of-this-world rock formations.