One Of California's Most Scenic Campgrounds Is A Joshua Tree Paradise Surrounded By Giant Climbable Rocks

California is a diverse and vibrant state, but when it comes to incredible California destinations you need to visit at least once in your life, Joshua Tree National Park is not to be skipped. In the heart of Joshua Tree on Park Boulevard is one of the most stunning camping spots, known for its otherworldly landscape of massive granite boulders, the appropriately named Jumbo Rocks Campground.

With 124 sites, Jumbo Rocks Campground can accommodate tents and RVs up to 36 feet. The campsites don't offer hookups or drinking water, but they are equipped with picnic tables, fire pits, and grills. Pack any essential camping gear to enhance your stay and compensate for any lack of amenities. ADA accessibility is limited to one campsite (site 122), and the campground has no facilities aside from vault toilets. For these amenities, the closest town is Twentynine Palms, about 13 miles north of the campground.

A National Parks Pass is required for entry to Joshua Tree, and camping at the Jumbo Rocks Campground costs $30 per night. Reservations are available year-round and can be made on the Recreation.gov website up to six months in advance to ensure availability. The centerpiece of Jumbo Rocks is its iconic rock formations, which create a maze of climbing opportunities for visitors, natural windbreaks, shaded areas, and a break from the California heat. Though amenities at Jumbo Rocks are minimal, the scenery is unbeatable, and the opportunities for exploration and rock climbing are around every corner.