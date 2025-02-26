The Most Incredible California Spots That Locals Say You Need To Visit In Your Lifetime

From jaw-dropping desert landscapes to out-of-this-world beaches and charming towns, you could spend your whole life traveling only through California and not see it all. Tourists ready to go beyond classic spots like San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, Los Angeles' Hollywood Sign, and of course, Disneyland are certainly spoiled for choice, faced with a practically never-ending list of incredible spots. Narrowing down your next California vacation is no easy task, so we've consulted those who know California best: California locals.

As California locals ourselves, we've included a few of our own favorites, as well as top spots beloved by California-based travel bloggers and Redditors. We've made sure to include a range of California's best, including beach getaways, exciting hiking, picturesque towns, and cultural destinations. Just keep in mind that California is more sprawling than most visitors realize — so we suggest not trying to pack too many spots into one trip.