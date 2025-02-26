The Most Incredible California Spots That Locals Say You Need To Visit In Your Lifetime
From jaw-dropping desert landscapes to out-of-this-world beaches and charming towns, you could spend your whole life traveling only through California and not see it all. Tourists ready to go beyond classic spots like San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, Los Angeles' Hollywood Sign, and of course, Disneyland are certainly spoiled for choice, faced with a practically never-ending list of incredible spots. Narrowing down your next California vacation is no easy task, so we've consulted those who know California best: California locals.
As California locals ourselves, we've included a few of our own favorites, as well as top spots beloved by California-based travel bloggers and Redditors. We've made sure to include a range of California's best, including beach getaways, exciting hiking, picturesque towns, and cultural destinations. Just keep in mind that California is more sprawling than most visitors realize — so we suggest not trying to pack too many spots into one trip.
Laguna Beach
"I've lived in California my entire life, and I firmly believe this is one of the prettiest beach destinations in the state," said travel blogger Bucketlist Bums. We concur — Laguna Beach is undeniably gorgeous, from its jaw-dropping beaches to its picturesque town, filled with art galleries, boutique shops, and local restaurants. Without a doubt, spending the day in Laguna is one of the best things to do in Southern California.
Of its 30 beaches, you can't go wrong, but Victoria Beach is particularly special, thanks to its distinct 1920s pirate tower adding a fairytale-like charm to the already naturally scenic shoreline. Treasure Island Beach, which can be accessed by walking behind the Montage Laguna Beach resort is also spectacular, with beautiful flowers and awe-inspiring beach views lining your path down to the sand. With roots as an art colony, the Laguna Beach Art Museum is also a gem. The town also hosts several art festivals throughout the year, like the Festival of Arts and the Sawdust Art Festival.
Santa Ynez Valley
California is lauded for its wine — and although Northern California's Napa Valley and Sonoma County seemingly attract the most attention, Santa Ynez Valley, in Central California, is the state's most underrated wine region. Within the valley, you can find a number of quaint small towns, such as Solvang and Los Olivos. Both have their own unique charm and history and are worth a day or so on their own, especially for their many wineries and tasting rooms.
As the Danish capital of the U.S., Solvang might as well be in Europe, with its Danish-style architecture and European bakeries on every corner. "From the pink sign to the aromatic goodies that line the walls of this bakery, (Solvang Bakery) is a must-see when visiting," said California blogger Bontraveler. This little fairy tale town, like the rest of the region, also has beautiful landscapes. While in Solvang, take a short walk over to the Mission Santa Ines for an incredible view.
Channel Islands National Park
This bucket-list-worthy destination off of California's coast is known as America's Galapagos Islands, so you can count on an unforgettable visit. Of its five different islands, each has fantastic hiking and campsites available, but Anacapa and Santa Cruz are the easiest to reach, only requiring an hour-long ferry ride from Ventura. Santa Cruz Island is the largest and best for an overnight camping trip, with worthwhile hikes like the eight-mile Smugglers Cove trail and the five-mile Potato Harbor Overlook.
Anacapa, however, is smaller and ideal for a day trip. Of its stellar viewpoints, Inspiration Point is a clear winner, along with Cathedral Cove, which will transport you to a tropical paradise. "The Channel Islands are a beautiful trip that everyone in California needs to take at least once," said the travel blog California Through My Lens. "As soon as you set foot on the island and start to explore, I guarantee you will be shocked at how amazing they are."
Joshua Tree National Park
Nature lovers would be remiss to skip Joshua Tree, a desert oasis in Southern California. Standout sites include the natural granite Arch Rock, Cholla Cactus Garden Nature Trail, and Skull Rock, all of which offer some of the park's most unique views. For a fairly flat, easy hike, be sure to also check out Hidden Valley Nature Trail.
For sunset, you'll want to head to Key View, where you can find the highest vantage point in the park. "It was absolutely gorgeous! The most perfect end to our one day in Joshua Tree!" said California-based travel blogger A Passion and a Passport. If you're up for an overnight trip, Joshua Tree is also an amazing place for camping and stargazing. Regardless of when you visit though, you're in for lots of beautiful desert views. For an even more memorable vacation, combine it with a trip to nearby Palm Springs for some much-needed relaxation after hiking.
Death Valley National Park
Death Valley seems to get overlooked by tourists (perhaps due to its ominous-sounding name), but frankly, that's a massive oversight. This national park is home to some of the most jaw-dropping landscapes in the state, if not the country. And in just one day, you can see many of the park's highlights.
According to California blogger Flying Dawn Marie, start your day by checking out Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes. You'll get the prettiest light while avoiding the intense heat. For some really unforgettable views, don't skip Zabriskie Point, where you can see incredible badlands, or Artist's Palette, home to gorgeous red, pink, purple, and green hills. Badwater Basin, salt flats that are the lowest point in the continent, are also a must-see. Death Valley is also one of the world's best places for stargazing, especially within Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes, Harmony Borax Works, Badwater Basin, and Ubehebe Crater.
Mendocino County
When it comes to idyllic weekend getaways, there are few better places than Mendocino County. "It's amazing! This is the beauty of California!" said one Redditor in r/BayArea. This coastal destination in Northern California has gorgeous hiking trails like the oceanside Mendocino Headlands Trail, and charming attractions like the historic Skunk Train, a 75-minute ride perfect for taking in the region's scenery. The Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens is also a gem and a must-visit.
Be sure to also pay a visit to Fort Bragg and Glass Beach. Once a dumpsite filled with glass, the beach has become well-known for its sea glass. While over the years, visitors have taken a lot of the larger sea glass pieces, it's still well worth a visit and is particularly gorgeous when the sun is at its highest point in the sky. For a delicious seafood meal, head to Noyo Harbor, where there are a number of dockside restaurants. The women-owned Princess Seafood is a local favorite and is run by a fish biologist and a commercial fisherman.
Pinnacles National Park
California has nine national parks — the most of any state. And while some are big names, like Yosemite or Joshua Tree, others fall much more under the radar. Pinnacles National Park is one such example, but locals in the know will tell you it's not to be missed. With distinctly pointed rock formations courtesy of a volcano from 23 million years ago, Pinnacles National Park is full of fantastic landscapes, from deep canyons to rocky terrains.
For you wildlife lovers out there, Pinnacles National Park is also home to the critically endangered California condors. Pinnacles is actually the one national park to manage a release site for condors from captive breeding facilities. If you're looking for a short hike with great views, California blogger Alaina's Wandering Tribe recommends Bear Gulch Cave Trail. "The payoff for the very little effort of the hike is this astounding view of the Bear Gulch reservoir backdropped by those jagged peaks of volcanic rock. At the time of our visit, it was also blanketed in fog making it look almost ethereal."
Venice Beach
Okay, this one isn't exactly a local secret. Venice Beach is arguably one of the country's most iconic beaches, but that's exactly why it's worth a visit at least once in your lifetime. The boardwalk is a beloved Los Angeles landmark and is quirky, colorful, bohemian, and full of legendary sites like Muscle Beach and its very own skate park. But apart from the quite touristy boardwalk, there are some local gems to find in Venice.
As the name suggests, Venice is home to a number of historic canals, built in 1905 to emulate its Italian namesake. Walking along the scenic waterway is a cool escape from the chaos of the boardwalk. Venice is also home to a mosaic art house, created by the artist duo Cheri Pann and Gonzalo Duran. Admission is limited, as it's only open for viewing on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., and reservations are required.
Catalina Island
If you're dreaming of a Mediterranean vacation but a trip to Europe isn't quite feasible, it turns out that you can find it right in Southern California. Catalina Island, known as America's Amalfi Coast, is an easy ferry ride from Long Beach, San Pedro, or Dana Point, and is the perfect day trip or weekend getaway. From enjoying the island's hiking trails, to relaxing at Descanso Beach, or wandering throughout the colorful town of Avalon, Catalina Island is full of charm and picturesque views.
For architecture and history buffs, "booking a casino tour is a must when you visit Catalina Island," says California-based travel blogger Talia's Bucketlist. The Catalina icon was first built in 1929 to host events and continues to be a fixture of the island today. Apart from hosting events, it's also home to the Art-Deco style Avalon Theatre, where you can catch a current or classic movie. Wrigley Memorial and Botanical Gardens is also a gem not to be skipped, featuring desert plants and more stunning viewpoints.
Carmel-by-the-Sea
This overlooked California town is plucked out of a fairytale, with charming architecture and postcard-worthy scenery. It's so charming, in fact, that houses aren't even numbered, and instead go by names — like "The Pacific Pearl," or "Song of the Sea." Potential navigational issues aside, this town is a must-visit.
For starters, a trip to Point Lobos State Natural Reserve is non-negotiable, for its hiking trails, swimming, or even whale watching. The 18th-century Carmel Mission is also fascinating to visit, both for its history and its gorgeous architecture. If you want to explore another one of California's coastal treasures while here, the city of Monterey is just 30 to 40 minutes away. "One of our favorite parts of staying in Carmel-by-the-Sea was 17 Mile Drive," said California blogger Le Travel Style. "It's the most scenic drive in all of California in my opinion." The drive costs $12 per vehicle and takes an hour or two to complete, depending on how many breathtaking viewpoints you decide to stop at.
Redwood National and State Parks
Among its many natural wonders, California is also home to some of the world's tallest trees, the redwoods, which can be found at 31 different state and national parks throughout the state. While this gives you some flexibility, depending on where you are in the state, it also poses a new question: which place is the best? While answers of course can differ, Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, in Northern California, is a top pick. "Jedediah Smith has Howland Hill Road, which might be the most incredible redwoods drive on the planet as far as I am concerned," said one Redditor in r/NationalPark. "For a one-stop shop? You'd be hard pressed to find better."
Regardless of which park you opt for, it's a must at some point in your lifetime. "These parks are the PRIDE of California," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "They have views and wildlife at every turn. Worth your bucket list, no matter where you are from in this world."
Lake Tahoe
If clear, gem-toned lakes and lush green mountains speak to you, then Lake Tahoe deserves a spot on your radar. That's right, California doesn't just have beaches and deserts. (Although Lake Tahoe does have a number of dazzling beaches. According to Lake Tahoe-based blogger Gabriella Viola, D.L. Bliss State Park, where you can find Lester Beach and Calloway Cove, is one of the lake's prettiest spots.)
From swimming and hiking during the summertime to skiing and snowboarding in the winter, the largest alpine lake in North America has something to offer its visitors any time of year. With a 72-mile perimeter spanning across California and Nevada, that would only take three or so hours to drive around without stopping, you could even make it a family-friendly road trip. Each part of the lake has picture-perfect coves, beaches, and hiking trails, making for a truly memorable vacation.
Mono Lake
One of North America's most ancient lakes is tucked away in California's Eastern Sierra region, and is a true hidden gem. Over a million years old, this off-the-beaten-path destination is unmissable thanks to its distinct limestone "tufa towers," calcium-carbonate spires and knobs. "It's one of the most underrated places in California," said California local Le Wild Explorer.
Hiking and photography are of course popular activities here, as is swimming, or floating in the lake's dense, salty water. Save the fishing for another trip, though, as there are no fish in Mono Lake. You will, however, likely see brine shrimp, alkali flies, and migratory birds. Although you can't camp directly on the state natural reserve, Lundy Canyon, Lee Vining Canyon, and the June Lake Loop all have established campgrounds. In the spring through fall, it's an easy addition to a Yosemite trip, as the drive just takes an hour. Keep in mind that during the winter, the main road closes, meaning the journey will take several hours.
Big Sur
Although it has some tough competition, Big Sur is unquestionably one of California's top ocean views. A bold statement, we know, but after a visit here, you're sure to agree. "Out of all the cities in California, I would have to say that Big Sur is my favorite," said the Hidden California travel blog. "One of the beautiful things about Big Sur is so much is tucked away off the main road and you wouldn't even realize it!"
Just the drive alone down Highway 1 is filled with picture-perfect views, but that's just the beginning of Big Sur's beauty. Hidden gems include Salmon Creek Waterfall and the dreamlike Pfeiffer Beach. The region also houses several state parks, with fantastic hiking and nature views. If you can only make it to one, Garrapata State Park is a great choice, particularly in the spring, when its already stunning landscapes become dotted with wildflowers.
Balboa Park, San Diego
This 1,200-acre urban park is a true cultural oasis, complete with museums, gardens, and even a zoo. A favorite among San Diegans and tourists alike, from the Comic-Con Museum to the San Diego Air and Space Museum, there's something for everyone among the park's 18 museums. Ask a group of locals which is their favorite, and you're sure to get a different response from everyone. "I've never had a bad time there," said one Redditor in r/SanDiego
Balboa Park's photogenic garden spaces are also not to be missed, namely the Japanese Friendship Garden and the Cactus Garden. We're also partial to the Spanish Village Art Center, which is meant to emulate a 20th-century village in Spain and is filled with artist studios and artistic demonstrations. Plus, the botanical building recently reopened following a renovation and is an iconic city landmark. The park, as well as parking, are both free, but admission and hours vary.
Point Reyes National Seashore
Just north of San Francisco is one of the state's best treasures for dreamy views with a side of historic sightseeing, Point Reyes. Take it from California-based blogger Kessler Elsewhere: "If you're into the coastal grandmother vibes, you'll love it here." Top photo spots include S.S. Point Reyes Shipwreck, and Cypress Tree Tunnel, which lines the pathway to an Art Deco-style radio station that dates back to 1929. Point Reyes is also home to its very own lighthouse, which was built in 1870.
The seashore is also packed with hikes of varying lengths, depending on what you're up for. For a really incredible view of a 40-foot cascading waterfall cascading down a beachside cliff, then add Alamere Falls to your itinerary. There are three main trailheads you can take to reach the falls, all of which are at least 10 miles round-trip, but would be a truly bucket-list worthy California adventure.
Methodology
To narrow down California's most incredible spots locals love, we relied on our own experience as California locals, along with information from California-based bloggers. We also used Reddit threads and the occasional Tripadvisor reviews, while also utilizing destination sites to ensure all our information is accurate. We made sure to include a range of different activities throughout the state, to showcase the diversity of destinations that California has to offer, while also offering appealing options to various types of travelers.