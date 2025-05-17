An Immaculate Great Smokies Gateway Hides In North Carolina With The Charm Of Gatlinburg Minus The Crowds

The Eastern United States has no shortage of cute mountain towns that serve as the gateway to outdoor adventures, particularly around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The problem is, those mountain towns are usually small and get crowded easily. It can take the fun out of travel at times, which is why lesser-known Bryson City, North Carolina, known as the "Outdoor Adventure Capital of the Great Smoky Mountains," is the perfect place to go next. Bryson City's been compared to Tennessee cities Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, but with one important distinction: Bryson City isn't crowded. While Townsend, Tennessee, is a laid-back alternative gateway to the Smoky Mountains on the Tennessee side of the park, Bryson City, about two hours south, is North Carolina's alternative and a great way to avoid that packed-in, sold-out feeling found in more high-traffic mountain towns.

Bryson City's a year-round destination for anyone looking to explore the Great Smoky Mountains. Summertime offers hiking, boating, whitewater rafting, paddle-boarding, golfing, and tubing, among others. In winter, there's elk-viewing, brewery tours, museums, and cozy indoor vibes to be had at local lodges and boutique hotels. With a permanent population of just over 1,500, it really retains the peaceful charm you want when trying to escape the city. The must-ride Smoky Mountains Railroad has a restored depot in the heart of Bryson City and the train operates year-round.

Bryson City is about an hour-and-ten-minutes west of Asheville toward the Tennessee border, or you can fly into Knoxville, Tennessee, and drive about two-and-a-half-hours east. Shoulder season — April and September — is ideal in terms of avoiding peak season travelers and still taking advantage of friendly weather.