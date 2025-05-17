An Immaculate Great Smokies Gateway Hides In North Carolina With The Charm Of Gatlinburg Minus The Crowds
The Eastern United States has no shortage of cute mountain towns that serve as the gateway to outdoor adventures, particularly around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The problem is, those mountain towns are usually small and get crowded easily. It can take the fun out of travel at times, which is why lesser-known Bryson City, North Carolina, known as the "Outdoor Adventure Capital of the Great Smoky Mountains," is the perfect place to go next. Bryson City's been compared to Tennessee cities Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, but with one important distinction: Bryson City isn't crowded. While Townsend, Tennessee, is a laid-back alternative gateway to the Smoky Mountains on the Tennessee side of the park, Bryson City, about two hours south, is North Carolina's alternative and a great way to avoid that packed-in, sold-out feeling found in more high-traffic mountain towns.
Bryson City's a year-round destination for anyone looking to explore the Great Smoky Mountains. Summertime offers hiking, boating, whitewater rafting, paddle-boarding, golfing, and tubing, among others. In winter, there's elk-viewing, brewery tours, museums, and cozy indoor vibes to be had at local lodges and boutique hotels. With a permanent population of just over 1,500, it really retains the peaceful charm you want when trying to escape the city. The must-ride Smoky Mountains Railroad has a restored depot in the heart of Bryson City and the train operates year-round.
Bryson City is about an hour-and-ten-minutes west of Asheville toward the Tennessee border, or you can fly into Knoxville, Tennessee, and drive about two-and-a-half-hours east. Shoulder season — April and September — is ideal in terms of avoiding peak season travelers and still taking advantage of friendly weather.
Bryson City's a hidden gateway to outdoor adventures in the Great Smoky Mountains
At 13 miles from the closest park entrance, Bryson City is a great way to tap into the Smoky Mountains. From there, take a scenic drive along the Lakeview Scenic Byway, where you can explore the spooky "Tunnel to Nowhere" and get awesome views of Lake Fontana. Hike down to Deep Creek and check out the three waterfalls. Explore by horseback or even horse-drawn wagon via the Smokemont Riding Stables. Fontana Lake, "the Crown Jewel of Bryson City," is a hidden gem with gorgeous water for swimming and fishing. For something less serene but equally awesome, Whitewater rafting, kayaking, and canoeing on the Nantahala River is a must-do for adventure-seekers. Class I, II, and III rapids are world-renowned and NOC Outfitters can help prepare you for a great day on the water.
A big attraction in Bryson City is the restored Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, with both diesel and steam-powered trains offering rides and packages for truly memorable experiences and vistas inaccessible by car. Some of these are half-day excursions, and there are special discounts available only over the phone, so plan accordingly, or book a combo with a zipline tour or whitewater rafting. There's also a Polar Express-themed Christmas train. It's worth checking out the Swain County Heritage Museum and bookstore located in the historic courthouse building, and the Smoky Mountain Trails Museum located in the restored depot.
Sequoia National Golf Club and Smoky Mountain Country Club are a short drive from downtown and offer 18 holes each with panoramic vistas. Sequoia has casino access just up the road at its Harrah's Cherokee Casino, and Smoky Mountain boasts a 400-ft. elevation change through its course.
You can also enjoy Bryson City as a townie
No mountain town would be complete without pubs, breweries, and good spots for a bite. Bryson City has all this, and wineries. Mountain Layers Brewing Company is a brewery and taproom sourcing water for its beers directly from the National Park, with a rooftop patio. If you can't decide between beer and fishing, why not choose both: the fly-fishing and breweries tour was almost hand-crafted for bachelor parties, or any party at all. Deep Creek Winery makes small batch wines and offers tastings for only $12 for five pours, backdropped by stunning views of the mountains.
Stay in the historic Fryemont Inn, a beautifully preserved, 1800s-era bed and breakfast on the National Register of Historic Places, paneled in rare chestnut walls. The hotel is closed from Thanksgiving until April, and rooms in the lodge start around $205 per night including breakfast and dinner. There is also a log cabin suite and stone lodge suites which also include two meals and start at $315 per night. A little outside downtown, the perfect nature retreat is the adults-only Lakeview at Fontana Soaking Cabana Resort.
This picturesque getaway has unique "treetop soak" amenities which are private treehouse cabanas with soaking tubs for the most relaxing unwind time, and rooms with balcony views of the Great Smokies and options to completely unplug, interaction-free. Book a room or just come for a day to use the spa. Basic rooms start around $149 per night during the week. The Everett Hotel is another downtown historic hotel in a former bank building. With a private rooftop terrace and fireplace, restaurant, and luxury amenities, you'll get modern comforts in an opulent, historic setting. Rooms start at $259 per night.