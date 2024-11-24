A Unique Tunnel In The Great Smoky Mountains With A Troubled Past Leads To Gorgeous Lake Views

The Great Smoky Mountains are famous across the United States as an amazing place to get outside and enjoy nature. In fact, the Great Smoky Mountain National Park is so well-loved that it is actually the most-visited national park in America, which makes sense considering that this park has everything from challenging hikes like the six trails up Mount Leconte to well-maintained and connected scenic roads that help make this park one of the best in America for people who don't love hiking. One particularly interesting drive in the Great Smoky Mountains is actually located in North Carolina and has a bit of a spooky reputation — the Tunnel to Nowhere (officially known as the Lakeview Drive Tunnel).

Located at the end of Lakeview Drive (also known as the Road to Nowhere), this abandoned tunnel near Bryson City seems to abruptly end with beautiful views of Fontana Lake in the distance. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor noted, although it's just an empty tunnel, "it is unique and worth the drive." However, many reviewers also warned to bring a flashlight with you because even on a sunny day, this long unlit tunnel can be pretty dark in the middle. It could be for this reason that some travel vloggers have noted the tunnel feels a little eerie. However, another reason could be its history as the construction of the tunnel itself was also quite troubled. It was built after the flooding of the valley and creation of Fontana Lake to allow the people who were forced to leave to continue to visit the graves of their relatives in the hills. Unfortunately, the road was never finished due to environmental problems, leaving the people who lost their homes feeling angry and betrayed.

