A Unique Tunnel In The Great Smoky Mountains With A Troubled Past Leads To Gorgeous Lake Views
The Great Smoky Mountains are famous across the United States as an amazing place to get outside and enjoy nature. In fact, the Great Smoky Mountain National Park is so well-loved that it is actually the most-visited national park in America, which makes sense considering that this park has everything from challenging hikes like the six trails up Mount Leconte to well-maintained and connected scenic roads that help make this park one of the best in America for people who don't love hiking. One particularly interesting drive in the Great Smoky Mountains is actually located in North Carolina and has a bit of a spooky reputation — the Tunnel to Nowhere (officially known as the Lakeview Drive Tunnel).
Located at the end of Lakeview Drive (also known as the Road to Nowhere), this abandoned tunnel near Bryson City seems to abruptly end with beautiful views of Fontana Lake in the distance. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor noted, although it's just an empty tunnel, "it is unique and worth the drive." However, many reviewers also warned to bring a flashlight with you because even on a sunny day, this long unlit tunnel can be pretty dark in the middle. It could be for this reason that some travel vloggers have noted the tunnel feels a little eerie. However, another reason could be its history as the construction of the tunnel itself was also quite troubled. It was built after the flooding of the valley and creation of Fontana Lake to allow the people who were forced to leave to continue to visit the graves of their relatives in the hills. Unfortunately, the road was never finished due to environmental problems, leaving the people who lost their homes feeling angry and betrayed.
How to best enjoy the Tunnel to Nowhere
The best way to enjoy the Tunnel to Nowhere is to grab a flashlight or headlamp and explore it. Cars are not allowed inside the tunnel, so you will need to park in the designated lot at the entrance and then explore this 1,200-foot-long abandoned passageway on foot. For the full effect, you can also stand in the middle and turn off your light to see how dark the tunnel really is. Then, make sure to hang out at the end of the tunnel for a bit and eat some snacks while taking in the view of the lake. However, beware: because the tunnel is located inside the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, you will need a parking tag on your car if you plan to stay longer than 15 minutes.
If you like hiking, there are also a few trails that start from the end of the Tunnel to Nowhere. Multi-day thru-hikers will enjoy the scenic but relaxing Lakeshore Trail which is an almost-31-mile path that follows the border of Fontana Lake. For a shorter day-hike, make sure to check out the Goldmine Loop Trail, a 3-mile loop that starts at the Tunnel to Nowhere and also passes by an abandoned farm. This hike is also particularly beautiful in autumn.
How to get there and what to do nearby
To find the Tunnel to Nowhere, start out in Bryson City and then head down Fontana Road until you enter the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. If you need one, you can pick up your parking pass online or at the Swain County Visitor's Center. As you exit Bryson City and head towards the tunnel, you will likely notice a sign that was put up by angry residents that reads: "Welcome to the Road to No-Where, A Broken Promise." After the sign, continue on your way up Lakeview Drive until you reach the parking lot and the tunnel.
Once you're done exploring the Tunnel to Nowhere, there are plenty of other fun things to do in the Bryson City area including fishing, whitewater rafting, and checking out beautiful waterfalls. If you want to get out of the city and get amazing views, you can drive an hour and 15 minutes south to the Wayah Bald Lookout Tower where you will be able to take in panoramic views of four states. Another option, for those who want to avoid the crowds, is to check out North Carolina's national forests east of the Great Smoky Mountains. One great spot for this is the nearby Pisgah National Forest which offers views of the Smoky Mountains without the crowds.