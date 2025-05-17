One Of Minnesota's Deepest Lakes Is A Former Mine With Scuba Diving And Sunny Swim Beaches

Known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota offers endless opportunities for getting out on the water and Portsmouth Mine Lake is one such spot. This stunning lake, located about 130 miles north of Minneapolis in Crosby, Minnesota, isn't really a lake at all but rather a former iron ore mine that was filled in with water. It's one of several pit mine lakes in the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, which is particularly famous for its 50 miles of mountain bike trails, but also popular for many other outdoor activities including hiking, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, swimming, and even scuba diving.

At nearly 400 feet deep, Portsmouth Mine Lake — sometimes called the Portsmouth Mine Pit — is one of Minnesota's deepest inland lakes. Around the lake, there's a great public beach for swimming, although be conscious of the steep drop-off that can quickly take you from the shallow waters near the shore into water that is hundreds of feet deep. The water of the lake is remarkably clear, providing incredible views far down into the depths of the pit mine. With no motorized boats allowed on the lake, it's a calm, peaceful place to swim or paddle.

Portsmouth Mine Lake is about a five-minute drive from downtown Crosby, off Highway 30. From there, you'll follow an unpaved road until you come to a campground on the northwest shore of the lake, which is also where you'll find the parking lot. Continue on a bit further to get to the swimming beach. Minnesota is a great stop on any Midwest road trip, but if you're flying to the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you'll need to rent a car to visit the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area and Portsmouth Mine Lake as public transportation options are extremely limited. From the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, it's between two and three hours to Portsmouth Mine Lake.