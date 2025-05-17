One Of America's Earliest Rail Trails Is A Pristine Stretch Of Pennsylvania Packed With Wildlife

The Stony Valley Railroad Trail is a hiker's dream in the heart of Pennsylvania. From biking and hiking to wildlife spotting and foraging, the place is suitable for many kinds of outdoor activities. The 19-mile-plus trail is full of natural highlights and quirky historical tidbits, and it runs parallel to the gurgling Stony Creek. But this enchanting place wasn't always a woodland paradise.

Its acquisition in 1945 makes it one of America's earliest rail trails — as in, a trail that had been converted from an unused railroad — but its history goes back further than that. Back in the 1800s, when mining and lumbering brought wealth to the region, the valley was exploited for its rich natural resources. Coal and lumber were transported on the ad-hoc rail until 1939, but it wasn't until after World War II that, following a long period of disuse, the Pennsylvania Game Commission purchased the land to turn it into a hunting ground.

Today the dual nature of hunting ground and public access trail continues. Visitors are advised to wear high-vis clothing and follow state-specific regulations during hunting season, which goes from the end of September through January, and no biking is permitted during this time. For a fuss-free experience to enjoy the trails in good weather and cherish the abundant wildlife, spring and summer are the best times to visit.