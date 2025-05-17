One Of America's Earliest Rail Trails Is A Pristine Stretch Of Pennsylvania Packed With Wildlife
The Stony Valley Railroad Trail is a hiker's dream in the heart of Pennsylvania. From biking and hiking to wildlife spotting and foraging, the place is suitable for many kinds of outdoor activities. The 19-mile-plus trail is full of natural highlights and quirky historical tidbits, and it runs parallel to the gurgling Stony Creek. But this enchanting place wasn't always a woodland paradise.
Its acquisition in 1945 makes it one of America's earliest rail trails — as in, a trail that had been converted from an unused railroad — but its history goes back further than that. Back in the 1800s, when mining and lumbering brought wealth to the region, the valley was exploited for its rich natural resources. Coal and lumber were transported on the ad-hoc rail until 1939, but it wasn't until after World War II that, following a long period of disuse, the Pennsylvania Game Commission purchased the land to turn it into a hunting ground.
Today the dual nature of hunting ground and public access trail continues. Visitors are advised to wear high-vis clothing and follow state-specific regulations during hunting season, which goes from the end of September through January, and no biking is permitted during this time. For a fuss-free experience to enjoy the trails in good weather and cherish the abundant wildlife, spring and summer are the best times to visit.
Immerse yourself in the pristine nature of Stony Valley
Stony Valley is mere miles away the once-thriving railway city of Reading, which, just like this woodland treasure, has been transformed as the industries moved out. Trail highlights include Gold Mine Gate, where a sign commemorates the former village of Rausch Gap, inactive since the decline of coal mining in the area. About 3.8 miles further along the path, the Stoney Valley trail intersects with the Appalachian Trail.
If you're planning to embark on the adventure on two wheels, it's recommended you equip your bike with wheels adaptable for off-road paths and thick gravel. AllTrails rates the route as moderately challenging due to terrain and steepness factors, but the effort comes with a significant reward when you are immersed in the green trees, the soft light filtering through the canopies, and the birdsong chiming out through the air.
The Stony Valley Railroad Trail is packed with wildlife
Wildlife is one of the top reasons to visit this unique rail trail. Not only is Stony Valley the second-largest patch of wilderness land in Pennsylvania, but it is also home to over 40 species of mammal and over 50 species of birds. This includes deers, squirrels, raccoons, and groundhogs as well as turkeys, warblers, sparrows, swifts, woodpeckers, flycatchers, herons, and hummingbirds. Birdwatchers might want to head to Rattling Run, which traverses Stony Valley and feeds into Catawissa Creek, to revel in the trail's secluded aquatic environments. Not only is this swampy area rich in amphibians and small fish, but it is also home to the endangered Allegheny woodrat, a light-grey rodent with large ears and a pointy snout.
Whether you are travelling as part of a group or hiking solo, it's always best to think about what gear best suits your hike. When following the Stony Valley Railroad Trail, that not only ensures you have the right preparation to tackle the gravel roads, it can also help you go off-road to spot the dizzying array of wildlife that populates this splendid corner of the Keystone State. Once Pennsylvania's woodland paradise has swept you off your feet, it's worth extending your trip to include a hike to the state's highest peak, hidden in an enchanting forest on the southwestern end of the state.