Pennsylvania's Once-Thriving Railroad City Is Now An Affordable Destination With A Thriving Art Scene

Pennsylvania is full of artsy cities, scenic trails, and historic streets. The state's coveted natural resources inspired businessmen to carve railways through the countryside and develop towns with strong industrial roots. As yesterday's titans of industry fade and the railways close down, Pennsylvania's charming towns have reinvented themselves as unique East Coast getaways with eclectic shops and vintage finds. One particularly powerful example of this reinvention awaits in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About 1.5 hours from Philadelphia International Airport via I-76, Reading is a perfectly placed weekend escape, centrally located between the East Coast's major cities and the anthracite-rich mountains of Pennsylvania. This location has made Reading attractive for more than just tourism. Originally, Reading served as a processing point for coal and iron. The Philadelphia and Reading Railroad Company — a corporation made immortal by its inclusion on the Monopoly board game — relied heavily on Reading, and in turn, completely changed the trajectory of the area. The City of Reading website states, "The construction of the railroad was probably the single greatest factor in the development of Berks county."

When the railroad company folded in 1976, this town had large economic shoes to fill. Reading has spent the decades since transitioning to a new economy, one geared towards developing a beautiful downtown. The city is working to revitalize the downtown while preserving Reading's industrial skeleton. You'll find buildings that stand as monuments to the mighty railroad companies and monuments for the people lost across a reimagined, walkable downtown.