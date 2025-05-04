Pennsylvania's Once-Thriving Railroad City Is Now An Affordable Destination With A Thriving Art Scene
Pennsylvania is full of artsy cities, scenic trails, and historic streets. The state's coveted natural resources inspired businessmen to carve railways through the countryside and develop towns with strong industrial roots. As yesterday's titans of industry fade and the railways close down, Pennsylvania's charming towns have reinvented themselves as unique East Coast getaways with eclectic shops and vintage finds. One particularly powerful example of this reinvention awaits in Reading, Pennsylvania.
About 1.5 hours from Philadelphia International Airport via I-76, Reading is a perfectly placed weekend escape, centrally located between the East Coast's major cities and the anthracite-rich mountains of Pennsylvania. This location has made Reading attractive for more than just tourism. Originally, Reading served as a processing point for coal and iron. The Philadelphia and Reading Railroad Company — a corporation made immortal by its inclusion on the Monopoly board game — relied heavily on Reading, and in turn, completely changed the trajectory of the area. The City of Reading website states, "The construction of the railroad was probably the single greatest factor in the development of Berks county."
When the railroad company folded in 1976, this town had large economic shoes to fill. Reading has spent the decades since transitioning to a new economy, one geared towards developing a beautiful downtown. The city is working to revitalize the downtown while preserving Reading's industrial skeleton. You'll find buildings that stand as monuments to the mighty railroad companies and monuments for the people lost across a reimagined, walkable downtown.
Reading turned its history into a thriving art scene
Reading has transformed its downtown warehouses, factories, and depots into spaces for the arts, with much of this revitalization focused between Walnut Street, Neversink Street, and the Riverfront. There's a lot going on in this district, but you can walk from one end of it to the other in about 30 minutes. In the middle of it all is the Franklin Station, a great example of Reading's architectural revival. This former train station has been preserved to highlight its marble ticket counters and lofty ceilings, and now houses a local brewery.
After whetting your thirst for the city, continue towards 5th Street and Penn Street. This area features one of the city's most beloved art spaces inside an old goggles factory, now called the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts. Within a mile of the factory, you'll find three more venues with galleries, shows, and performances.
Round out your exploration with a splash of history at Reading's museums. There's the Reading Area Firefighters' Museum inside a 19th-century firehouse with original furniture. A short drive away (just a few miles past America's largest Cabela's) is the Reading Railroad Heritage Museum, where train-lovers can wander through the original Reading caboose. And for one final view, climb to the city's standout landmark: the Pagoda. This Japanese-style architectural wonder feels worlds away from the industrial heart of Reading, despite being just a few minutes away.
There's always something going on in Reading
Before you book your dates, consult Reading's local event calendars. Between special events celebrating everything from French fries, pretzels and beer, to fine arts, spoken word, and indie comedy, and a robust minor league sports offering, there's bound to be some action in town during your visit. One of Reading's biggest events is the Liederkranz Oktoberfest, which was voted the nation's 4th-best Oktoberfest celebration by USA Today readers. Even if you miss out on the lederhosen and drink specials, you might show up just in time to catch your favorite act at the Santander Arena and Performing Arts Center, where big names and cool acts frequently take the stage.
Reading has made their minor league sport teams into works of art, finding fun ways to make the games memorable. In the summer, you can cheer on the Reading Fighting Phils at FirstEnergy Stadium. Any given gameday, a train emits real smoke when the Fighting Phils score, while a rotation of mascots entertains spectators. One of the most beloved is the mascot known as The Crazy Hot Dog Vendor, who rides a pet ostrich onto the field to huck glizzies in your general direction. During winter, you can watch minor league hockey from a unique "front porch" club box at the Santander Arena. The best nights in Reading usually end at Mike's Tavern, a classic Reading dive bar with eclectic furnishings lining the walls and local bands gracing its stage.