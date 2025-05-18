North America's Only Summer Ski Area Is Near Yellowstone Along One Of America's Prettiest Scenic Byways

There is some incredible skiing across North America. It's pretty well-known that the North American mountain resorts with the deepest, freshest snow are all out in the American West. However, it's also accepted that skiing generally only happens in winter, at least north of the equator. But there is one resort in the northwestern U.S. that happens to be the exception to this rule. In fact, it is a summer-only ski resort.

Located near Yellowstone National Park on the border of Wyoming and Montana, the Beartooth Basin Summer Ski Area has reliable snow cover nearly year-round. However, its remote location on the dramatic Beartooth Highway, at over 10,000 feet above sea level, means that the excess of snow and unpredictable weather make winter skiing at Beartooth Basin impossible. The Beartooth Highway itself is only open during the summer, making it too costly to run and maintain the ski area until opening at the end of May.

Due to poor snow conditions and issues with ownership, the Beartooth Basin Ski Area has been closed since 2023. However, those anxious for some summer skiing will be happy to hear that the opening date for 2025 has been officially announced. The 2025 season is tentatively planned from May 26 to July 6, with openings from 9 am to 3 pm every day. The only catch, of course, is that this is all dependent on snow and weather.