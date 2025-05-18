North America's Only Summer Ski Area Is Near Yellowstone Along One Of America's Prettiest Scenic Byways
There is some incredible skiing across North America. It's pretty well-known that the North American mountain resorts with the deepest, freshest snow are all out in the American West. However, it's also accepted that skiing generally only happens in winter, at least north of the equator. But there is one resort in the northwestern U.S. that happens to be the exception to this rule. In fact, it is a summer-only ski resort.
Located near Yellowstone National Park on the border of Wyoming and Montana, the Beartooth Basin Summer Ski Area has reliable snow cover nearly year-round. However, its remote location on the dramatic Beartooth Highway, at over 10,000 feet above sea level, means that the excess of snow and unpredictable weather make winter skiing at Beartooth Basin impossible. The Beartooth Highway itself is only open during the summer, making it too costly to run and maintain the ski area until opening at the end of May.
Due to poor snow conditions and issues with ownership, the Beartooth Basin Ski Area has been closed since 2023. However, those anxious for some summer skiing will be happy to hear that the opening date for 2025 has been officially announced. The 2025 season is tentatively planned from May 26 to July 6, with openings from 9 am to 3 pm every day. The only catch, of course, is that this is all dependent on snow and weather.
Beartooth Basin on the scenic Beartooth Highway
Beartooth Basin is located on the iconic Beartooth Highway, a 68-mile scenic byway that traverses between Red Lodge, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance of Yellowstone National Park. The Beartooth Highway is considered the "Most Beautiful Roadway in America" and is open annually from Memorial Day through mid-October, depending on weather and road conditions (and sadly, budget). As such, the highway may be closed for brief periods even in summer. So, before you hit the road, visit the Montana Department of Transportation's website to check for closures.
The Beartooth Highway climbs to an impressive elevation of 10,947 feet (3,337 m) throughout a series of sharp switchbacks, bumpy roads, and incredible vistas. Snaking across the Montana and Wyoming border, the highway passes through some of the West's most iconic scenery, from the high peaks of the Beartooth Range to alpine lakes to pine forests. While there is snow here year-round, the late summer months also feature a huge variety of hardy wildflowers, like purple columbine and red Indian paintbrush.
As one skier notes, the Beartooth Highway is so beautiful that, "Honestly, the drive alone is worth it. Making turns is just the cherry on top" (via Freeskier). Still, you don't want to miss those turns if you have the chance. The Beartooth Basin Ski Area is located on the Wyoming side of the Beartooth Highway and lies at 10,737 feet (3273 m) above sea level. Although it's not far in miles, the steep roads require careful driving, so plan at least 45 minutes if you're traveling from Red Lodge, nearly two hours from Cody, Wyoming, and a good hour from Cooke City, Montana.
Summertime skiing in North America at Beartooth Basin
If you think that late spring, summer, and fall are the best times of the year to visit Yellowstone National Park, well, you'd be right. However, that can mean missing the epic alpine skiing in both Montana and Wyoming. Luckily for diehard skiers out there, Beartooth Basin exists. A full-day ticket at Beartooth Basin will set you back $50, and a half-day ticket costs $40. While only 100 skiers are allowed per day, the lucky few that get in have access to over 3,000 feet of unique terrain (depending on, you guessed it, the snow). If you're hoping to go more than once, you can purchase a season pass for $395.
The Basin provides once-in-a-lifetime skiing, but it is basic; in fact, the Beartooth Basin website notes that "you could call it backcountry skiing with a lift." That means no lodge or warming hut, so wear layers and anything else you'd need (it still gets cold up there, even in June). The Basin is also open to intermediate and expert skiers or snowboarders only, due to the difficult and unpredictable terrain. Additionally, it's highly recommended that you buckle down and wear your helmet crown.