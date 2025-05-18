The Small Dollar Store Item You Can Pack To Make Showering On A Cruise Much More Comfortable
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A cruise can be the best of all worlds in terms of a relaxing vacation. You get to travel in your floating hotel full of every amenity and service possible, moving from one beautiful location to the next. No driving, no worries — how can it get better than this? Of course, every lovely thing has a tiny caveat, and for cruises, that's often the size of the cabin. While you may only be in there to sleep and shower, that shower can be a bit tough. One reason is that, while you're washing, the curtain often blows inward and sticks to your body. If you're shuddering at the thought, it makes sense. There is nothing creepier than a cold, wet piece of plastic adhering to your body. However, there is a small dollar store item that you should include when packing all your luggage for a cruise that can fix this right away.
Scientists have theories about why this shower phenomenon happens, and while they can't agree on exactly what the reason is, the solution is to weigh down the shower curtain so it can't blow in toward you. You can easily do this by picking up some large binder clips or clothespins and clipping them to the bottom of the shower curtain to weigh it down. They barely take up any space in your luggage at all, and it can make cruise showering much more pleasant. You may already have them in your house.
Tricks to make your cruise bathroom experience better
In your own house, you can get a shower curtain that has weights or magnets at the bottom, or you could get a rounded bar to hang the curtain from, but in your tiny cruise cabin bathroom, simply clipping things to the bottom works beautifully. Another item that may work even better is a chip clip that has a magnet in it, like the 12-Pack Grtard Magnetic Clips on Amazon. They're meant to magnetically attach to the refrigerator when they're not keeping your snack bag closed. Since cruise ship walls are usually steel, magnets are great for trips like this, and they also make the clips a bit heavier to weigh down the curtain better. If you use magnetic hooks and a blackout curtain to darken your cruise cabin for sleep, an easy hack to transform a cruise room for light sleepers, you can use a few chip clips to hold it back during the day. You can also stick them to the bathroom wall to hold a loofah sponge, as well as your wet bathing suit while it dries, depending on how strong the magnet is.
These bathrooms are tiny, so another useful item worth picking up is a shoe hanger, like the Amazon Basics 24 Medium Pocket Over-the-Door Hanging Shoe Organizer. Put it on the back of the bathroom door to hold all your toiletry items, hair dryer, brushes, cosmetics bag if you have one, and even your underwear while you shower, so you don't have to risk it sliding off the tiny bathroom counter to the floor. Finally, to make your cruise shower absolutely perfect, use this clever hack to get stronger water pressure.