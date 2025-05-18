The Small Dollar Store Item You Can Pack To Make Showering On A Cruise Much More Comfortable

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A cruise can be the best of all worlds in terms of a relaxing vacation. You get to travel in your floating hotel full of every amenity and service possible, moving from one beautiful location to the next. No driving, no worries — how can it get better than this? Of course, every lovely thing has a tiny caveat, and for cruises, that's often the size of the cabin. While you may only be in there to sleep and shower, that shower can be a bit tough. One reason is that, while you're washing, the curtain often blows inward and sticks to your body. If you're shuddering at the thought, it makes sense. There is nothing creepier than a cold, wet piece of plastic adhering to your body. However, there is a small dollar store item that you should include when packing all your luggage for a cruise that can fix this right away.

Scientists have theories about why this shower phenomenon happens, and while they can't agree on exactly what the reason is, the solution is to weigh down the shower curtain so it can't blow in toward you. You can easily do this by picking up some large binder clips or clothespins and clipping them to the bottom of the shower curtain to weigh it down. They barely take up any space in your luggage at all, and it can make cruise showering much more pleasant. You may already have them in your house.