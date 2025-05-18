Key West's Largest Public Beach Is A White Sand Paradise With Several Aquatic Activities In The Tropical Sun
At the end of one of America's prettiest roads surrounded by ocean waters lies the historic and quirky island community of Key West. Here, at the southernmost point of the continental United States, Key West offers a charming tropical escape without leaving the country. However, the island's coastline is more rocky than sandy, so in the 1960s, sand was imported from the Bahamas to create the island's largest public beach: Smathers Beach. Anchored between Key West's Old Town and the airport, the half-mile-long sweep of powdery sand is fringed by palm trees and washed by translucent turquoise ocean. Considered one of the 10 best Florida beaches, this popular shoreline brings visions of a tropical beach to life. Here, visitors can splash in the shallow, calm waters that are protected by an offshore reef or rent water sports, like kayaks and paddleboards, for more active pursuits.
Smathers Beach is a three minute drive from Key West International Airport and a 7 minute drive from the heart of Key West's Old Town. The beach is open daily from sunrise to sunset, and access is free, but beach parking costs $5 an hour (but free on Sundays!). It's also important to note there are no lifeguards on duty.When deciding on the best time of year to visit Key West, December to April usually promises warm, dry weather. However, spring break in Key West can be extremely busy, especially at Smathers Beach. And June to November has the highest chance of rain and hurricanes, though you will also find fewer crowds and more affordable rates.
What to see and do at Smathers Beach
The paradisiacal swath of Smathers Beach caters to every kind of beach goer, from the leisure lover to the thrill seeker. Aim to get to Smathers Beach in the morning to enjoy the shore without the crowds. One of the best ways to sample all that the beach has to offer is purchase a beach pass with Sunset Watersports, which is located right on Smathers Beach. The pass allows for unlimited use of kayaks, paddleboards, Hobie Cats, and floats, as well as the option to add on a parasail trip or an umbrella and beach chair. Passes start at $100 per person over the age of 13, $70 for those 6 to 12 years old, and free for children 5 and under. Sunset Watersports also rents water sport equipment daily and hourly. "Every time I visit Key West I like to spend a day at Smathers beach just taking in the people and renting gear from the Sunset," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "They have a nice staff that hang out on the beach and are very helpful if you want to kayak or paddleboard."
Back on land, you can stroll the half-mile stretch, play volleyball on one of the sand courts, or simply relax under the shade of a palm tree. Anglers can also fish in the coastal waters with a proper fishing license. For a delicious lunch, head across the Jimmy Buffet Memorial Highway, which runs parallel to Smathers Beach, and visit the Margaritaville Beach House. The resort's Tin Cup Chalice restaurant serves up fresh seafood specialities alongside tropical drinks. And at the end of the day, Smathers Beach is a prime spot to watch the sun set over the endless horizon.