Key West's Largest Public Beach Is A White Sand Paradise With Several Aquatic Activities In The Tropical Sun

At the end of one of America's prettiest roads surrounded by ocean waters lies the historic and quirky island community of Key West. Here, at the southernmost point of the continental United States, Key West offers a charming tropical escape without leaving the country. However, the island's coastline is more rocky than sandy, so in the 1960s, sand was imported from the Bahamas to create the island's largest public beach: Smathers Beach. Anchored between Key West's Old Town and the airport, the half-mile-long sweep of powdery sand is fringed by palm trees and washed by translucent turquoise ocean. Considered one of the 10 best Florida beaches, this popular shoreline brings visions of a tropical beach to life. Here, visitors can splash in the shallow, calm waters that are protected by an offshore reef or rent water sports, like kayaks and paddleboards, for more active pursuits.

Smathers Beach is a three minute drive from Key West International Airport and a 7 minute drive from the heart of Key West's Old Town. The beach is open daily from sunrise to sunset, and access is free, but beach parking costs $5 an hour (but free on Sundays!). It's also important to note there are no lifeguards on duty.When deciding on the best time of year to visit Key West, December to April usually promises warm, dry weather. However, spring break in Key West can be extremely busy, especially at Smathers Beach. And June to November has the highest chance of rain and hurricanes, though you will also find fewer crowds and more affordable rates.