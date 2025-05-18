One Of The Most Affordable Cities In Texas Is A Foodie Gem Blending An Artsy Downtown With Outdoor Thrills

While certain cities in Texas definitely don't fit the affordability bill — Plano, we're looking at you — the state on a whole is reasonably priced. Far away in north-central Texas sits a town that has a little bit of everything, including one of the lowest costs of living in the United States: Wichita Falls.

Located about 20 minutes by car to the Oklahoma border, Wichita Falls has a population of around 100,000, a rising arts scene, plenty of outdoor activities, and an impressive mix of food options, Texas barbecue included. While local opinions range from glowingly positive to somewhat disparaging – typical of practically anywhere — Wichita Falls ranks highly when it comes to suitability for families, schools, weather, job options, affordability, etc. Cost of living in Wichita Falls is 10% lower than the United States average, but housing is a whopping 34% lower. Also, over 50% of residents own their houses rather than rent.

Visitors and residents can taste a bit of everything here. Lively pockets of restaurants, bars, and breweries sit tucked away in brick-buildings, like the one housing The World's Littlest Skyscraper, a cute local landmark. Outdoor activities abound, particularly cycling. Then there's Wichita Falls' art scene, which buzzes in the way that only a true, up-and-coming scene could. The town is even close to the world's largest casino, the Winstar World Casino.