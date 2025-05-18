One Of The Most Affordable Cities In Texas Is A Foodie Gem Blending An Artsy Downtown With Outdoor Thrills
While certain cities in Texas definitely don't fit the affordability bill — Plano, we're looking at you — the state on a whole is reasonably priced. Far away in north-central Texas sits a town that has a little bit of everything, including one of the lowest costs of living in the United States: Wichita Falls.
Located about 20 minutes by car to the Oklahoma border, Wichita Falls has a population of around 100,000, a rising arts scene, plenty of outdoor activities, and an impressive mix of food options, Texas barbecue included. While local opinions range from glowingly positive to somewhat disparaging – typical of practically anywhere — Wichita Falls ranks highly when it comes to suitability for families, schools, weather, job options, affordability, etc. Cost of living in Wichita Falls is 10% lower than the United States average, but housing is a whopping 34% lower. Also, over 50% of residents own their houses rather than rent.
Visitors and residents can taste a bit of everything here. Lively pockets of restaurants, bars, and breweries sit tucked away in brick-buildings, like the one housing The World's Littlest Skyscraper, a cute local landmark. Outdoor activities abound, particularly cycling. Then there's Wichita Falls' art scene, which buzzes in the way that only a true, up-and-coming scene could. The town is even close to the world's largest casino, the Winstar World Casino.
Digging into Wichita Falls' food and rising arts scene
If you go into Wichita Falls expecting a solid Texan town with good food and local quirks, you won't be disappointed. There's an array of neighborhoods to explore, like the area around The World's Littlest Skyscraper along 7th Street. The building has its own backstory dating to its 1919 construction, which resulted in its bizarre dimensions of 10 feet wide, 16 feet long, and four stories tall. This well-regarding, quaint landmark embodies the town's uniqueness and is a good launching point for exploring Wichita Falls.
Within a five-minute walk of the tiny skyscraper you've got a brewery (Wichita Falls Brewing Company), a winery (Hook & Ladder Coffees and Wine Co.), an indie coffee shop (The Duck Coffee Company), a taproom and pizza place (Half Pint Taproom and Restoration Hall), a pub that doubles up as a live music venue (The Iron Horse Pub), and much more. The Backporch Drafthouse is west of the downtown along route 277, and a roadside wing-and-barbecue joint, Wangs and Thangs, can be found to the east along route 240. There are also loads of other Texas barbecue options for a down-and-dirty night out, as well as upscale date night choices like Pelican's steakhouse.
In between it all you've got loads of street murals, the town's locally operated Backdoor Theater overseen by the city's art council, and the Wichita Falls Museum of Art in Midwestern State University. And if you're in town in June, you can attend Art Battle Wichita Falls, a live art creation event that pits the best local artists against each other, with the winning piece going to auction.
Exploring Wichita Falls' outdoor excursions
Visiting Wichita Falls for its food and art is one thing, but making the most of its natural spaces is another. This is especially true for locals, who have the chance to take their time and explore the many outdoor activities. There are multiple, large parks for walking, running, and cycling, fishing and water sports, kids outdoor play spaces, camping and RV parks, and even golf.
Hands down, Lucy Park sits at the top of Wichita Falls' parks, a list which boasts 37 areas covering 258 acres. Lucy Park covers 176 acres and contains part of the 20-mile-long Circle Trail that's perfect for either serious cycling or just poking around with your stroller and kid. Lucy Park also contains wildlife, especially ducks and geese, a big picnic area, playgrounds, basketball courts, a volleyball court, a swimming pool, and the park's iconic, manmade waterfall. There's even a log cabin that can be reserved for parties. Cyclists can also hit the nearby Wee-Chi-Tah Trail, a 13-mile dirt mountain biking trail that contains switchbacks, ups and downs, and even artificial obstacles to spice things up.
South of the city sits Lake Arrowhead, which comes equipped with its own park, fishing area, sailing club, hiking trails, and a butterfly garden. From there you could hook north to Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, an outdoor adventure space for kids complete with a water park, cabins, mini-golf course, and lots of other family-friendly activities.