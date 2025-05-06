Sandwiched Between Dallas And Oklahoma City Is The World's Largest Casino With Over 10,000 Slot Machines

In 1990, the Chickasaw Nation opened a small bingo hall on its territorial lands off the side of I-35. The aim was to raise funds for the Chickasaw Nation tribal government and they seized on the opportunity to tap a big Texas market. That bingo hall transformed into WinStar World, doubling the size of its gaming space to approximately 400,000 square feet. "I've worked with a lot of tribes in my lifetime, and I've spent a decade here with the nation," Jack Parkinson, WinStar World's President, told CDC Gaming. "There has never been a steadier government and a steadier leadership in the tribal world than the Chickasaw Nation. They don't think in five-to-10-year increments. They think in 50-to-100-year increments."

At WinStar World, visitors can choose which part of the globe they want to play in. Enter through Paris and wander through Beijing, Rome, Madrid, and London on one side, or Vienna, Cairo, New York, and Rio on the other — and you can gamble as you go. As one YouTuber who ventured inside remarked, "There's not a square inch of space, that does not have a slot machine in it." Additionally, the casino has multiple eateries, from Mickey Mantle's steak steakhouse to LeParis Bakery and Cafe.