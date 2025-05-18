The 'World's Smallest Winery' Is A Picturesque, Tourist-Friendly Farm In The Catalonian Hills Near Barcelona
While the Catalonia region of Spain is home to Barcelona, one of 2025's best cities on a global scale (as ranked by World's Best Cities), the parts of Catalonia that are kept low-key boast sumptuous Spanish food and world-class wine. Its fertile soil provides perfect rows of vineyards and fairytale-like wineries, making it one of Spain's best-kept secrets, producing the country's most praised grape varietals. Catalonia's wine region hosts what has been declared "the smallest winery in the world," Les Acàcies.
The 27 acres of vineyards that make up Les Acàcies are reachable by driving one hour inland from Barcelona. This area typically receives about 25 inches of rain during the springtime, which helps the region's grapevines thrive and contributes to the rich, complex flavors in its wines. Being a smaller operation, they focus on micro-vinification, or winemaking on a very small scale. Though tiny, they are still mighty, farming grapes for Merlots, Syrahs, Macabeus, Chardonnays, and more. They thrive off of their wine tourism, as well, making it the perfect day trip to escape the Barcelona crowds and retreat to Catalonia's countryside.
Wine tours at Les Acàcies
Of course, the Sagrada Familia is reason alone to head to Catalonia, but venturing beyond the mainstream to see the rolling hills and enchanting vines is a different kind of experience not many can say they have. At Les Acàcies, the winemakers will show you a world of cultivation, creation, and quality products. The staff will walk you through how they fertilize the grapes, turning them into a liquid form to make them flavorful. Then, the best part: you get to taste their product in a picturesque setting at their adorable tasting room.
Guests love their experience, as they've rated the winery nearly five stars on Google. The atmosphere is intimate and welcoming, with personalized tours and events. Whether you're a casual sipper or a self-proclaimed sommelier, you'll leave with a deeper appreciation for the craft and maybe even a few bottles straight from their vineyard. It's a hidden gem that offers a true taste of Catalonia, far beyond the city's bustling streets.
Want to learn about more day trips you can take from Barcelona? Check out Teruel, situated between Madrid and Barcelona. It is an underrated city with culinary charm and artistic legacy.