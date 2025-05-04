Situated Between Madrid And Barcelona Is Spain's Underrated City With Culinary Charm And Artistic Legacy

Barcelona, Spain, was ranked among 2025's top 10 Best Cities in the World by World's Best Cities, so it's obvious travelers can't wait to visit. Similarly, Madrid is not only the capital, but it is also recognized as one of Europe's best cities for foodies. However, there's a way to see Spain through the eyes of a local, skipping popular cities and journeying off the beaten path. Smack dab in the middle of Barcelona and Madrid is Teruel — the perfect weekend trip out of town, where you can discover the antique architecture seen around Barcelona with the culinary delights found in Madrid.

It's best to arrive by car, as you can only get there by bus from the country's capital and by train from Barcelona (you may have to hop on two different train lines to get there). From Madrid, it's about a four-hour journey, and from Barcelona, it's four and a half hours. If you don't rent a car, it's a similar time frame, but prices vary depending on your travel dates.

Upon arrival, the magical ambiance of the famous steps (shown above) and the spirituality radiating throughout the cathedrals will consume you. The Moorish influence in the Mudéjar-style buildings is like an open-air museum recognized by UNESCO. And, like many underrated destinations near Barcelona, the Spanish food scene is incredible. One bite of the Jamón de Teruel and you'll be asking your friends if you should move here.