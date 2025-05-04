Situated Between Madrid And Barcelona Is Spain's Underrated City With Culinary Charm And Artistic Legacy
Barcelona, Spain, was ranked among 2025's top 10 Best Cities in the World by World's Best Cities, so it's obvious travelers can't wait to visit. Similarly, Madrid is not only the capital, but it is also recognized as one of Europe's best cities for foodies. However, there's a way to see Spain through the eyes of a local, skipping popular cities and journeying off the beaten path. Smack dab in the middle of Barcelona and Madrid is Teruel — the perfect weekend trip out of town, where you can discover the antique architecture seen around Barcelona with the culinary delights found in Madrid.
It's best to arrive by car, as you can only get there by bus from the country's capital and by train from Barcelona (you may have to hop on two different train lines to get there). From Madrid, it's about a four-hour journey, and from Barcelona, it's four and a half hours. If you don't rent a car, it's a similar time frame, but prices vary depending on your travel dates.
Upon arrival, the magical ambiance of the famous steps (shown above) and the spirituality radiating throughout the cathedrals will consume you. The Moorish influence in the Mudéjar-style buildings is like an open-air museum recognized by UNESCO. And, like many underrated destinations near Barcelona, the Spanish food scene is incredible. One bite of the Jamón de Teruel and you'll be asking your friends if you should move here.
What to eat in Teruel and where to dine
Usually, when booking a trip, you check the best times to visit so you don't reach destinations with rainy spells in their off-season. In Teruel, the sunny days are from July to September, but it has year-round weather for its gastronomy scene. Teruel is a hilltop city in the Aragón mountains, so the climate is chilly and dry, providing the perfect ecosystem for curating premier hams and even shoulders. One of its most famed products, Jamón de Teruel (Department of Origin Product, aka D.O.P.), is a traditional mouthwatering meal that consists of thin, salty slices of meat. Another popular choice is game meat, like deer and pig, and you can find the dish at many nearly five-star rated restaurants.
Gastrotaberna Locavore and Restaurante Catedral are crowd favorites, as they both were awarded a TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice in 2024. Bring your tastebuds on an adventure at Gastrotaberna Locavore, where you can taste cochinillo (Spanish for pig) or fresh pulpo (Spanish for octopus). At Restaurante Catedral, you can choose different plates of Jamón de Teruel: sliced, with eggs, or in a croquette. They also have traditional Aragonese plates, like migas aragonesas, which are fried bread crumbs with bacon, chorizo, and garlic. Finally, once your tastebuds are satisfied, it's time to head into town.
Things to do in Teruel
For a small city, Teruel has quite a long history. It dates as far back as the 8th century when the Moorish communities took over the land. Their impact in the streets is revealed in the intricate detailing through patterns and small pops of color along the large, gothic-style towers. You'll take note of the Mudéjar architecture when you stroll by structures, like the Tower of San Martin, with glazed green, white, and blue ceramics patterned around the walls. This artwork is also displayed on the Tower of San Pedro as well as the Tower of the Cathedral.
Then, head to another 2024 TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice, Mausoleo de los Amantes de Teruel. This church is not only breathtaking on the inside, but it tells the legacy of two star-crossed lovers in the city, which is similar to "Romeo & Juliet," except in Teruel, it's Diego and Isabel. While the forbidden love story could just be a legend, Teruel citizens are said to have found mummies in the 16th century, whom they believed to be the tragically fated couple. The church has a timeless statue of Diego and Isabel holding hands in the church, which tourists go to visit, as it is now a symbol of the city.
Before the sun dips below the horizon, hike up Albarracín to get stunning aerial views of Teruel, like the one shown above. The steep alleyways might wear you out, but the views at the top make it all worth it, especially in a city you might've skipped, but you'll be glad you didn't.