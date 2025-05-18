California's Coveted 'Billionaire's Beach' Is A Malibu Icon Lined With Luxurious Oceanfront Homes

Billionaire's Beach used to be a private beach in Malibu, lined with luxurious waterfront homes owned by the Who's Who of Los Angeles. Dr. Dre, Leonardo DiCaprio, Les Moonves, John Travolta, and entertainment executive David Geffen — who, among others, waged a long legal battle attempting to keep the beach access private — are just a few of those who have owned homes on this coveted 1.5-mile stretch of West Coast real estate, just 10 miles south of Point Dume, a secluded beach on California's hidden coastline with uniquely breathtaking views. Legally named Carbon Beach, Billionaire's Beach boasts about 70 residences directly on the sand — an unusual feature that adds to the area's exclusivity.

In the early 20th century, as Los Angeles was just beginning its sprawl, Carbon Beach was briefly an oil field, though no oil was found on land and most oil drilling in the Malibu area went offshore. By the 1930s, affluent celebrities and real estate moguls built homes throughout Malibu, craving the exclusivity, privacy, and distance from the bustle of Hollywood. Carbon Beach started developing around the end of the 1940s. In 2007, after a 25-year court battle with billionaires David Geffen and Norman Ackerman, the California Coastal Commission mandated that entry to Carbon Beach remain accessible to the public, though it still retains an air of exclusivity thanks to high tides.

After the wildfires of early 2025 devastated Malibu and Pacific Coast Highway, parts of PCH are still closed to the public as of this writing. As of late April 2025, PCH near Carbon Beach is accessible to burn area access pass holders, though officials still advise minimizing traffic and exercising caution on the beaches.