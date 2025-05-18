California's Coveted 'Billionaire's Beach' Is A Malibu Icon Lined With Luxurious Oceanfront Homes
Billionaire's Beach used to be a private beach in Malibu, lined with luxurious waterfront homes owned by the Who's Who of Los Angeles. Dr. Dre, Leonardo DiCaprio, Les Moonves, John Travolta, and entertainment executive David Geffen — who, among others, waged a long legal battle attempting to keep the beach access private — are just a few of those who have owned homes on this coveted 1.5-mile stretch of West Coast real estate, just 10 miles south of Point Dume, a secluded beach on California's hidden coastline with uniquely breathtaking views. Legally named Carbon Beach, Billionaire's Beach boasts about 70 residences directly on the sand — an unusual feature that adds to the area's exclusivity.
In the early 20th century, as Los Angeles was just beginning its sprawl, Carbon Beach was briefly an oil field, though no oil was found on land and most oil drilling in the Malibu area went offshore. By the 1930s, affluent celebrities and real estate moguls built homes throughout Malibu, craving the exclusivity, privacy, and distance from the bustle of Hollywood. Carbon Beach started developing around the end of the 1940s. In 2007, after a 25-year court battle with billionaires David Geffen and Norman Ackerman, the California Coastal Commission mandated that entry to Carbon Beach remain accessible to the public, though it still retains an air of exclusivity thanks to high tides.
After the wildfires of early 2025 devastated Malibu and Pacific Coast Highway, parts of PCH are still closed to the public as of this writing. As of late April 2025, PCH near Carbon Beach is accessible to burn area access pass holders, though officials still advise minimizing traffic and exercising caution on the beaches.
Accessing Carbon Beach
There are three public access points to Billionaire's Beach, all located off scenic Pacific Coast Highway, one of the most stunning road trips in the United States. The first is Carbon Beach's East Access, legally known as Linda Lochlin Beach Accessway. East Access is the one most hotly contested by David Geffen, as it is adjacent to his property, and it's a local favorite because of the calm surf, the quality of the sand, and its proximity to easy, free parking on PCH (Highway 1).
To find East Beach Access, follow your GPS to 22126 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, 90265. Park on the street on PCH — just make sure to double-check any parking signs and don't obstruct any driveways, garages, or entrances. The gate to the beach will be open, but at high tide, the beach is mostly wet sand, so it's always advisable to check a tide chart before you go. Note that there are no bathrooms or public businesses (like paddleboard rentals, etc.) on Carbon Beach, and no dogs are allowed.
Carbon Beach's West Access can be found at 22466 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, 90265. The same rules apply when parking on PCH, and since the beach is narrow, tides may be high. A third access point, at the furthermost western end of the beach, is the original public access to Carbon Beach, called the Zonker Harris Access. This entry point is located at 22664 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, 90265.
Things to do near Carbon Beach
You can stay directly on Carbon Beach via the Malibu Beach Inn, which offers an exclusive feel with modern design and opulent amenities to match the Billionaire's Beach vibe, starting at about $700 per night. Caffe Luxxe is right across the street and boasts a wifi-free, relaxing atmosphere with a back patio where you can enjoy a post-surf coffee and breakfast sandwich.
Nearby, celeb favorite Nobu, an upscale Japanese restaurant, serves sushi and cocktails right on the Pacific. The Malibu Pier, just two miles up PCH, has Malibu Farm restaurant serving fresh, organic fare and is a great place to stroll or hop on a boat to catch a whale-watching tour.
If you're too easily bored with the quiet and exclusivity at Carbon Beach, another beautiful California spot off Pacific Coast Highway is El Matador Beach, 14 miles up the coast and a beautifully scenic drive. Be sure to check for PCH road closures before planning your trip.