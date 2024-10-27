Southern California's Coastline Hides A Scenic, Secluded State Beach With Breathtaking Views

The main beach at Point Dume, known as Big Dume Beach or Dume Cove Beach, is located at the base of the cliffs, with a trail and a staircase that lead you to the sand. The steps can get quite steep, so be cautious with your footwear or if you're transporting lots of gear. Another part of this trail also leads you around the bluffs to a promontory point that overlooks the ocean. On a sunny, cloudless day, you will be able to see a large stretch of the California coastline, especially Santa Monica Bay. The Channel Islands archipelago, known as America's Galapagos Islands, is also close to Point Dume.

While its seclusion is one of its best qualities, Point Dume isn't necessarily difficult to find or too complicated to access. However, it can be a bit hidden. Found off of the famed Pacific Coast Highway, Point Dume's parking lot is located near Westward Beach Road. Once you arrive, parking is free for two hours. If the space seems limited, try the lot designated for Westward Beach; it's just down the road and connects to Big Dume via the bluff trails. Walking down this way, you'll even swing by famous filming sites, like one made famous by the original "Planet of the Apes."

Once you're there, Point Dume and Big Dume Beach have all the comfortable amenities you need for a beach day. There are picnic tables available for use, as well as public restrooms and showers. There are even lifeguards on duty during daylight hours. All in all, this underrated, hidden state beach is an excellent choice for your California beach day, where you can enjoy a variety of activities without too much hassle and a stunning view.

