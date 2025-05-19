Just Outside Tampa On Florida's Gulf Coast Is An Unsung Park-Filled City With Trails And Fun Shops

Want to indulge in the perfect blend of adventure and R&R, all while taking in some of the most gorgeous ocean views the Sunshine State has to offer? Then set your sights on Largo. No, we're not talking about the secret beaches of the Florida Keys. They're great and all, but what we're referring to is Pinellas County's third-largest city — an unsung park paradise that lies only about 20 miles west of Tampa.

The seaside city of Largo straddles the Pinellas Peninsula, flanked by the Gulf of Mexico — now known as the Gulf of America — to the left and the lapping waters of the Old Tampa Bay to the right. Best of all, the community, which is home to upwards of 82,000 people, is primely positioned within driving distance to some of the surrounding area's best sites: The sugar-white sands of Clearwater stretch to the north, while the award-winning beaches of St. Petersburg sprawl down below.

Close to the St. Pete-Clearwater and Tampa International Airports, Largo serves as a gateway to the Sun Coast and beyond, so you'll find plenty of reasons to stay a night or two, especially with the range of accommodations sprinkled throughout the area. Opt for affordable roadside lodging at the Heritage Village and Inn or the Belleair Village Motel, the latter of which comes top-rated on TripAdvisor. If you'd prefer to room with a more familiar brand, there are also big chains like the Hampton Inn & Suites and the Home2 Suites by Hilton. Check in, unpack, and unwind with a little retail therapy at some of Largo's best shops, or get your steps in by tackling the city's many parks.