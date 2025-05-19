Just Outside Tampa On Florida's Gulf Coast Is An Unsung Park-Filled City With Trails And Fun Shops
Want to indulge in the perfect blend of adventure and R&R, all while taking in some of the most gorgeous ocean views the Sunshine State has to offer? Then set your sights on Largo. No, we're not talking about the secret beaches of the Florida Keys. They're great and all, but what we're referring to is Pinellas County's third-largest city — an unsung park paradise that lies only about 20 miles west of Tampa.
The seaside city of Largo straddles the Pinellas Peninsula, flanked by the Gulf of Mexico — now known as the Gulf of America — to the left and the lapping waters of the Old Tampa Bay to the right. Best of all, the community, which is home to upwards of 82,000 people, is primely positioned within driving distance to some of the surrounding area's best sites: The sugar-white sands of Clearwater stretch to the north, while the award-winning beaches of St. Petersburg sprawl down below.
Close to the St. Pete-Clearwater and Tampa International Airports, Largo serves as a gateway to the Sun Coast and beyond, so you'll find plenty of reasons to stay a night or two, especially with the range of accommodations sprinkled throughout the area. Opt for affordable roadside lodging at the Heritage Village and Inn or the Belleair Village Motel, the latter of which comes top-rated on TripAdvisor. If you'd prefer to room with a more familiar brand, there are also big chains like the Hampton Inn & Suites and the Home2 Suites by Hilton. Check in, unpack, and unwind with a little retail therapy at some of Largo's best shops, or get your steps in by tackling the city's many parks.
Shop and eat your way around Largo
Like any major city, Largo isn't lacking any of your typical shopping strips, from the Largo Village Shopping Center to the Paradise Shops of Largo. But if you're looking for something a little more out of the ordinary, you can snag plenty of interesting items at the cute boutiques and gift shops found around town, too. Black Feather Boutique, which sells women's clothing, the home goods store The Emporium, and the Blacktop Surf Shop all have rave reviews on Google. If you get hungry, you can eat your way around Largo. Savory Restaurant has a diverse menu of Italian, American, and Greek fare. Roosterfish Grill shells out the essentials: seafood and steak, and Gulf Bistro serves authentic French cuisine.
Largo's West Bay Drive District, which encompasses its historic downtown area, has all the trappings of an up-and-coming city center, making it another great place to stop. There, you'll find plenty more local businesses to frequent, including retail shops and restaurants. Grab homemade Dutch staples at the Amish Country Store or feast on Italian classics at the family-owned Villa Italia Pizzeria, both of which are set right off the main strip.
The district is currently undergoing revitalization plans, which include completing a new entertainment hub in the near future. "This district aims to create a dynamic destination for dining, shopping, and entertainment, enhancing the area with live music, outdoor markets, and additional social gathering spaces," the city notes on its website.
Hit the trails in Largo's many parks
In addition to the new entertainment happenings, Downtown Largo's development updates include plans for more urban outdoor areas. "You can look forward to Florida-friendly plants and trees, and a diversity of green space that represents our community's value of nature," the city shared online. In the meantime, head to Largo Central Park for 70 acres of family-friendly fun. There's a performing arts center, picnic pavilions, a playground, and even a miniature rideable train the kiddos will love. You can also tour the Historic Largo Feed Store & Museum to learn about the city's rich agricultural history.
About a mile away, you'll find the Largo Central Park Nature Preserve. See a variety of Florida critters, including alligators, otters, and bats. Go canoeing or kayaking on the waters surrounding the 31-acre park, scale the observation tower, or stroll the scenic boardwalks. For more time outdoors, check out the John R. Bonner and George C. McGough Nature Parks, the latter of which has a nature center, turtle deck, and butterfly garden.
The 156-acre John S. Taylor Park has a beautiful freshwater lake and connects to the Pinellas Trail, a massive 75-mile path that spans the length of the peninsula, from Tarpon Springs down to St. Petersburg. And last, but certainly not least, be sure to visit the Florida Botanical Gardens, rated Largo's No. 1 attraction on TripAdvisor. Featuring 150 acres of vibrant gardens — not to mention free admission, at the time of writing — this site definitely deserves a spot on the list of the best botanical gardens in America. Don't miss Heritage Village, a 21-acre history museum on the backside of the park that has a variety of historic structures to tour.