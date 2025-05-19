A Mountain Forest Outside San Francisco Boasts An Outdoor Theater With Broadway-Style Musicals In California
From Ancient Greek and Shakespearean tragedies to classical symphonies, elegant ballets, powerful operas, and gritty rock shows, diverse and dynamic theatre performances have captivated audiences around the world for centuries. However, as the modern hustle and bustle fills our schedules to the brim, fewer people are experiencing these creative ventures, with the National Arts Statistics and Evidence-Based Reporting Center revealing that only 38% of people attended a live performance in 2022. It is a worrying trend.
While numbers may have declined, a special theater group located just outside of breathtaking San Francisco aims to keep the arts alive, allowing travelers to immerse themselves in the beauty of nature while watching musical stage shows in the great outdoors. For more than a century, Mountain Play has been enchanting visitors with its high-quality performances. Though they have changed over the years, one thing that remains constant is the organization's desire to bring the community together through storytelling and creativity.
The history and tradition of Mountain Play
First launched in 1913, Mountain Play existed even before the majestic Mount Tamalpais State Park was established. When the group's dramas first premiered, supporters had to trek up the mountain by foot. Either that or take a ride on train-pulled, gravity-powered cars that whisked visitors uphill to see shows like "Peer Gynt," recounting the tale of an excursion from Norway to the North African desert, and "Abraham and Isaac," a 15th-century play inspired by the Hebrew Bible.
By the mid-20th century, Mountain Play Association (the nonprofit responsible for the shows) recognized that crowds were waning and, in an effort to bring them back, transitioned to a new style of performance: Broadway-style musicals. The group has since flourished and now welcomes more than 15,000 attendees every year. An annual gala held in the fall celebrates Mountain Play's long-standing history while also raising money for the forthcoming season, ensuring that locals can play a larger role than simply viewing these upscale productions. Additional benefits, ranging from art auctions to dining events, are also offered in the region throughout the year.
What you'll experience during a Mountain Play show
Hiking, biking, and picnicking remain some of the most popular Bay Area recreational activities at Mount Tamalpais, but Mountain Play's ability to combine the arts with the beauty of the outdoors makes it the most unique experience to be had at the park. Cushing Memorial Amphitheatre — an open-air natural stone theater located on the southern side of Mount Tamalpais State Park — was crafted with massive boulders, hosting an impressive 3,750 seats for theater enthusiasts. It is a truly impressive sight.
Shows in recent years have ranged from classics like "Grease," "West Side Story," "Kinky Boots," and "The Sound of Music" to Disney-inspired favorites such as "Beauty and the Beast" and "Peter Pan." Each production put on by the Mountain Play Association embraces the spirit of the venue, with towering redwoods and the warmth of the sun creating a welcoming atmosphere in which to enjoy the arts. Professional actors and local talent combine to take the stage while a live orchestra provides music for the performances, relying on both microphones as well as natural acoustics to enhance the sound. Throw on a hat, sunscreen, and comfortable walking shoes, pack a picnic lunch (or buy snacks at the venue) to gather in nature with your loved ones, and see a musical in an unbeatable venue filled with joy and community.