A Mountain Forest Outside San Francisco Boasts An Outdoor Theater With Broadway-Style Musicals In California

From Ancient Greek and Shakespearean tragedies to classical symphonies, elegant ballets, powerful operas, and gritty rock shows, diverse and dynamic theatre performances have captivated audiences around the world for centuries. However, as the modern hustle and bustle fills our schedules to the brim, fewer people are experiencing these creative ventures, with the National Arts Statistics and Evidence-Based Reporting Center revealing that only 38% of people attended a live performance in 2022. It is a worrying trend.

While numbers may have declined, a special theater group located just outside of breathtaking San Francisco aims to keep the arts alive, allowing travelers to immerse themselves in the beauty of nature while watching musical stage shows in the great outdoors. For more than a century, Mountain Play has been enchanting visitors with its high-quality performances. Though they have changed over the years, one thing that remains constant is the organization's desire to bring the community together through storytelling and creativity.