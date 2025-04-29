A Majestic Mountain State Park Near San Francisco Has Misty Redwood Trails, Camping, And Ocean Vistas

San Francisco might have made a name for itself as an international tech powerhouse, but those who have lived in the Bay Area will know that its real appeal lies in the majestic mountains, ocean vistas, and misty redwood forests that surround the city. Just north of the Golden Gate Bridge, Mount Tamalpais — or Mount Tam, as locals call it — peaks at 2,571 feet. Those who reach its summit are rewarded with sweeping views across the Marin County Hills, San Francisco skyline, and, on a clear day, the distant Farallon Islands, a wildlife refuge home to a colony of seabirds. Mount Tamalpais, open year-round from 7 a.m. to sunset, includes 60 miles of hiking trails that connect with a system of more than 200 miles of trails in neighboring parks. The state park, home to coyotes, deer, and even mountain lions, features different landscapes and terrains that change just as quickly as the Bay Area's weather.

In 1928, a conservation-minded couple from Marin County donated 200 acres of land to create what would become Mount Tamalpais State Park. With the help of the Tamalpais Conservation Club, the park now spans over 6,300 acres and welcomes more than 800,000 visitors each year, making it one of the region's most beloved spots for hiking and camping. Outdoor activities are an essential part of San Francisco's culture, so much so that it is often ranked among the best lifestyle-focused cities in America.

The state park borders the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, along with land managed by the Marin Municipal Water District. Within the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, you'll find the Muir Woods National Monument, home to the world's tallest tree species, and Stinson Beach, one of Northern California's best-kept coastal secrets.