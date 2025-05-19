North Carolina's 'Gateway To The Crystal Coast' Is A Charming Seaside Escape With Freshly Caught Seafood

For a city of less than 10,000 people, Morehead City has a lot going for it. With a long history as a settlement that stretches back more than 160 years, it's home to some excellent outdoor attractions, including Fort Macon State Park, which features pre-Civil War battlements and copious hiking trails, and the Morehead City Marlins baseball team, which plays at the much-loved Big Rock Stadium. What's more, Morehead is just a stone's throw away from some of North Carolina's coolest beach towns, like nearby Beaufort.

But, as the city's team name suggests, the biggest things on offer in Morehead City, a port and fishing hub, are related to its ongoing love affair with the sea. The highlight of the city's events calendar is undoubtedly the annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, where, every June, deep-sea fishers compete to land the largest marlin possible (the record is over 900 pounds). Fishing companies in Morehead City offer charter fishing with king mackerel, redfish, and more found in the waters around the city, though visitors are also welcome to cast from the pier with the correct license. Of course, you can bring your own fishing gear or stock up on rods, reels, and bait just a few miles west of the harbor at EJW Outdoors Inc.

If you're more interested in eating fish than catching your own, then Morehead City is a dream come true. When the weather is good, there's nothing better than simply relaxing at a table outside one of the many waterfront restaurants as the catch of the day is served to you.