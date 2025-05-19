North Carolina's 'Gateway To The Crystal Coast' Is A Charming Seaside Escape With Freshly Caught Seafood
For a city of less than 10,000 people, Morehead City has a lot going for it. With a long history as a settlement that stretches back more than 160 years, it's home to some excellent outdoor attractions, including Fort Macon State Park, which features pre-Civil War battlements and copious hiking trails, and the Morehead City Marlins baseball team, which plays at the much-loved Big Rock Stadium. What's more, Morehead is just a stone's throw away from some of North Carolina's coolest beach towns, like nearby Beaufort.
But, as the city's team name suggests, the biggest things on offer in Morehead City, a port and fishing hub, are related to its ongoing love affair with the sea. The highlight of the city's events calendar is undoubtedly the annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, where, every June, deep-sea fishers compete to land the largest marlin possible (the record is over 900 pounds). Fishing companies in Morehead City offer charter fishing with king mackerel, redfish, and more found in the waters around the city, though visitors are also welcome to cast from the pier with the correct license. Of course, you can bring your own fishing gear or stock up on rods, reels, and bait just a few miles west of the harbor at EJW Outdoors Inc.
If you're more interested in eating fish than catching your own, then Morehead City is a dream come true. When the weather is good, there's nothing better than simply relaxing at a table outside one of the many waterfront restaurants as the catch of the day is served to you.
Where to eat in Morehead City
Southern Salt Seafood Company and Waterfront Restaurant is a revival of Carteret County's oldest restaurant, Capt. Bill's. They focus on serving 100% Crystal Coast-caught seafood, including fresh shrimp, soft-shell crab, and tuna steaks. Slightly inland, on the edge of Katherine Davis Park, you'll find King Mackerels, a bar and bistro that offers carry-out orders of seafood classics that you can eat while strolling on the boardwalk or staring out to sea. Both venues have a packed event calendar that features many musical acts in the warmer months. If you want to try a Mexican twist on the local catch, try Tower 7 Baja Mexican Grill. Located along the waterfront, they serve mouthwatering shrimp tacos with all the extra fillings you could ask for.
If your schedule allows, the best time for seafood lovers to visit Morehead City is in October, when the city hosts the family-friendly North Carolina Seafood Festival. As well as providing visitors with some of the best seafood found anywhere on the Crystal Coast, the festival features cooking demonstrations and competitions such as the "Flounder Fling," as well as a range of children's games and rides.
Getting to Morehead City and where to stay
Morehead City is around a 100-mile, 2-hour drive northeast along the coast from Wilmington, Virginia, and around 280 miles, or 5 hours, from Charlotte on US-74 East. The closest commercial airport, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN), is located 34 miles northwest of Morehead City.
When it comes to choosing where to stay, there are numerous waterfront options that suit any traveler looking to spend a few days by the sea, just steps away from the daily seafood catch. The 3-star Bask Hotel, found two blocks west of Southern Salt, offers basic rooms and great views of the Harbor Channel. Head east along Highway 70, and you'll encounter some familiar offerings, such as a Hampton Inn and a Holiday Inn, both of which are generally well-reviewed by visitors.
Looking for a change of landscape while in North Carolina? Head to the "Land of Waterfalls," an underrated lush city bursting with great tourist attractions, or maybe spend some time in the world's "gem capital," located in the state's famous Blue Ridge Mountains.