One Of The Best Hotels In The World Is A Chic Paris Gem Tucked Between The Louvre And Luxury Boutiques

Paris is a city where unabashed beauty is found at practically every corner. While its different districts assert their own characteristics — the quaint village feel of cobblestone Batignolles or the youthful buzz of St-Germain des Prés — the first arrondissement is home to historic sites and prestigious boutiques, from the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme to the famed Tuileries Gardens and the Louvre. Though you'd think that grand marble lobbies and ornate interiors would be a template for all the buildings in this area, the newly opened Maison Barrière Vendôme on rue Mont Thabor — already staking its claim as one of the world's best new hotels — announces its presence as discreetly as possible. Stepping through the glass doors of this hotel — Barrière Group's second Parisian venture following Fouquet's Paris hotel and restaurant on Champs-Élysées — exudes quiet luxury, treating guests to a much more intimate and personal hotel experience.

Tasked to address the hotel's commitment to intimacy, luxury, and a celebration of remarkable women, French interior designer Daniel Jibert adorned the interiors of the 26 guest rooms, suites, and apartments with bespoke elements comprising rich fabrics, select artworks, and a smattering of sculptural objects. Each room's decor is inspired by an iconic female figure, including Audrey Hepburn, Maria Callas, Marie Curie, Simone de Beauvoir, and Josephine Baker. Five minutes away by foot from metro stops Tuileries (line 1) and Concorde (lines 1, 8, and 12), the hotel can't get any more central than it already is, putting you within walking distance of Paris's greatest sites.