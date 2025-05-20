One Of The Best Hotels In The World Is A Chic Paris Gem Tucked Between The Louvre And Luxury Boutiques
Paris is a city where unabashed beauty is found at practically every corner. While its different districts assert their own characteristics — the quaint village feel of cobblestone Batignolles or the youthful buzz of St-Germain des Prés — the first arrondissement is home to historic sites and prestigious boutiques, from the jewelry houses of Place Vendôme to the famed Tuileries Gardens and the Louvre. Though you'd think that grand marble lobbies and ornate interiors would be a template for all the buildings in this area, the newly opened Maison Barrière Vendôme on rue Mont Thabor — already staking its claim as one of the world's best new hotels — announces its presence as discreetly as possible. Stepping through the glass doors of this hotel — Barrière Group's second Parisian venture following Fouquet's Paris hotel and restaurant on Champs-Élysées — exudes quiet luxury, treating guests to a much more intimate and personal hotel experience.
Tasked to address the hotel's commitment to intimacy, luxury, and a celebration of remarkable women, French interior designer Daniel Jibert adorned the interiors of the 26 guest rooms, suites, and apartments with bespoke elements comprising rich fabrics, select artworks, and a smattering of sculptural objects. Each room's decor is inspired by an iconic female figure, including Audrey Hepburn, Maria Callas, Marie Curie, Simone de Beauvoir, and Josephine Baker. Five minutes away by foot from metro stops Tuileries (line 1) and Concorde (lines 1, 8, and 12), the hotel can't get any more central than it already is, putting you within walking distance of Paris's greatest sites.
Exceptional craftsmanship adorns the interiors of Maison Barrière Vendôme
The sculptural bronze details by artist Clémentine de Chabaneix gracing the hotel lobby are a preview of the artistic tone that dominates the rest of the property. Each room showcases subtle design details of exceptional taste and quality, from Pierre Frey fabrics to Lalique fixtures that bathe the rooms in a soft, intimate glow. Window treatments are Declercq Passementiers — the same makers whose client list includes the castles of Versailles, Fontainebleau, and Chantilly — while murals by Atelier de Ricou grace the flowing white walls.
A sumptuous night of rest is promised by a pillow menu, air-conditioning, and covetable bath products by Officine Universelle Buly, an 1803-founded perfumery brand whose subtle yet unique signature scents infuse the rest of the hotel's common spaces as well. Overhead, restored wooden beams recall the building's 19th-century architecture, creating a visual medley of tradition and modernity. True to the unexpected size difference tourists often notice about European hotels, the smallest room at the hotel comprises a cozy 192 square feet, but Maison Barrière Vendôme offers spacious 1,205-square feet two-bedroom suites.
A spa, slated to open just in time for the 2025 summer holidays, will offer treatments and a plunge pool in the hotel's underground level. Meanwhile, at Frida restaurant & bar, savor all-day breakfast, an aperitif, and desserts created by pastry chef Christophe Adam (of L'Éclair de Genie fame) in an indoor-outdoor setting, where tasteful decor of rich colors and geometric patterns envelops diners in a Kahlo-esque vibe. Meals here are, in a nutshell, quite a splurge; try Anthony Bourdain's trick for finding the best local eateries, if you're able to pry yourself away from the luxurious comforts of Maison Barrière Vendôme.