Escape Paris Crowds In This Quaint Cobblestone 'Village' Full Of Quirky Shops Favored By Locals

Paris is one of those places that every traveler should experience at least once in their lifetime. However, there's nothing that can temper the magic of Paris like having to fight tons of crowds. If you're interested in truly soaking in real French life but want to avoid tourist traps like the Eiffel Tower, you might want to consider accommodations in a less touristy area, like the hyper-local Paris neighborhood of Batignolles. This little slice of the 17th arrondissement is full of cobblestone streets, trendy bars and restaurants, and, most importantly, more opportunities to simply live like a Parisian.

The Batignolles neighborhood is generally understood to be between Place de Clichy and Parc Moneau on the south side, with its northern "border" along the Boulevard Berthier. It is also next to the slightly more well-known neighborhood of Montmartre, where you can find the famous Moulin Rouge. Batignolles is often described as having the feel of a small, quaint French village while still being within the city of Paris.

Part of the reason for this is likely because the area was only designated to be part of the city as recently as the 1860s, so it seems like it has retained a little bit of its individuality. The major Metro stations in Batignolles are Rome, La Fourche, and Villiers. While it lacks major tourist attractions, Batignolles certainly makes up for it by being a quiet, laid-back, and interesting neighborhood with shopping, tranquil green spaces, and art galleries.