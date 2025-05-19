This Beachside Hawaii City Is One Of America's Friendliest And Blends Outdoor Adventure With Chic Shopping

Kauai, Hawaii's Garden Island, is a lush outcrop towards the archipelago's northwest and offers much of the natural beauty and colorful local culture that makes Hawaii such a dreamy getaway. While most visitors head to the island's beaches, often passing through the largest town of Kapaa (or Kapa'a) and using it as a mere pitstop — since it lies on the eastern side of the island about halfway between the north and south shores — this spot is a fantastic vacation destination in its own right. With opportunities to hike, kayak, swim, and dive into Hawaiian culture with the friendly locals, this walkable town should be on your list of stops if you're road tripping along Kauai's coast, enjoying the island's natural wonders. In fact, you can even head straight to Kapaa first before you start your Kauai adventure, as the town is a mere 20-minute drive from the island's Lihue Airport.

Once in town, you are within walking or shuttle distance from the beach, quaint markets, and eclectic food trucks. The town also offers a variety of outdoor activities to choose from — the imposing Nounou Mountain lingers in the backdrop like a sleeping giant (a local nickname), and the winding Wailua River and waterfalls lie nearby, waiting to be explored. Take the time to get to know the local culture of the area, which is part of the island's Royal Coconut Coast — named because its coconut palm groves were once reserved for Hawaiian royalty. You'll find one-of-a-kind trinkets and souvenirs in the shops that dot Kapaa, and there's usually a rich roster of events and performances happening around town, which the locals will be happy to point you to.