This Beachside Hawaii City Is One Of America's Friendliest And Blends Outdoor Adventure With Chic Shopping
Kauai, Hawaii's Garden Island, is a lush outcrop towards the archipelago's northwest and offers much of the natural beauty and colorful local culture that makes Hawaii such a dreamy getaway. While most visitors head to the island's beaches, often passing through the largest town of Kapaa (or Kapa'a) and using it as a mere pitstop — since it lies on the eastern side of the island about halfway between the north and south shores — this spot is a fantastic vacation destination in its own right. With opportunities to hike, kayak, swim, and dive into Hawaiian culture with the friendly locals, this walkable town should be on your list of stops if you're road tripping along Kauai's coast, enjoying the island's natural wonders. In fact, you can even head straight to Kapaa first before you start your Kauai adventure, as the town is a mere 20-minute drive from the island's Lihue Airport.
Once in town, you are within walking or shuttle distance from the beach, quaint markets, and eclectic food trucks. The town also offers a variety of outdoor activities to choose from — the imposing Nounou Mountain lingers in the backdrop like a sleeping giant (a local nickname), and the winding Wailua River and waterfalls lie nearby, waiting to be explored. Take the time to get to know the local culture of the area, which is part of the island's Royal Coconut Coast — named because its coconut palm groves were once reserved for Hawaiian royalty. You'll find one-of-a-kind trinkets and souvenirs in the shops that dot Kapaa, and there's usually a rich roster of events and performances happening around town, which the locals will be happy to point you to.
Enjoy outdoor activities and local culture in Kapaa
Kapaa's center is delightfully walkable, with Kapaa and Waipouli beaches a few minutes walk away and lots of fun eateries, shops, and food trucks around. There are several local operators that organize tours. You can do the nearly 3.5-mile hike up Nounou Mountain and be rewarded by spectacular views, but it is a challenging climb. For a more laid-back time, head to the Wailua River. You can choose to go on a cruise or get a kayak to explore things at your own pace. Most tours will have you spend some time on the river, and also take you through the surrounding tropical forest, which lets you enjoy views of the mountain and the surrounding natural formations that include lava rock caves and the famous 120-foot Uluwehi Falls (also called Secret Waterfalls). Since the Wailua River is considered sacred, you will usually get to experience interesting songs and stories from your guides along the way. Furthermore, the Opaeka'a Falls and the Poli'ahu Heiau, one of the island's most sacred shrines, are also a short 15-minute drive away from town.
Since exploring Kapaa requires you to be outdoors, spring and fall offer the most pleasant weather to visit. Try and plan your trip between April and June, or later in the year between September and November, so that you can also avoid high tourist season rates. Also, consider things like high ATM fees and gas prices on the island to avoid unplanned expenses on your Hawaii trip. Fortunately, there are accommodation options in all price ranges, and a decently luxurious double room or single-bedroom apartment will cost around $250 per night, as of this writing.
Shop and eat local in Kapaa
Expect to come away from your stay in Kapaa with a collection of eclectic souvenirs. The island is a treasure trove of local trinkets — everything from jewelry and art by local artisans to clothing and upcycled goods can be found. Make sure you look for the seal that confirms that the products you're buying are authentic and made by Kauai-based businesses. Kiko is a great little boutique that promotes handmade, locally-produced goods. You'll find everything from clothes to artsy kitchenware here, as well as in other shops around town. A 10-minute drive away from Kapaa you'll also find the Kinipopo Shopping Village and the nearby Wailua Shopping Plaza, where you can browse for an even wider selection of antiques, art, and one-of-a-kind souvenirs.
Another essential aspect of visiting Kapaa is the food. You'll rarely have to look for an inviting eatery because there are so many around. In fact, exploring food trucks is one of the best things to do in Kauai. Food truck fare tends to feature modern cuisine, and for local delicacies like slivers of Hawaiian tuna (ahi poke), local pork and fish (laulau), kim chee, and more, head to the iconic Pono Market. If you happen to visit on the first Saturday of the month, there is a celebration featuring live music and local food in the Old Town. And, while the best Hawaiian-grown coffee is on Kauai's southern shore in Ele'ele, Kapaa also has several cozy cafes, with the French-themed Art Café Hemingway serving up a particularly robust cup of joe.