Two Islands Hide Fairytale Castles Offering A Scenic Taste Of Europe In Upstate New York

At the watery border of northern New York and Canada lie more than 1,800 islands that are part of the Thousand Islands Region. Best explored by boat, this scenic archipelago on the St. Lawrence River brims with unspoiled shorelines, dense forests, and two famous castles that date to the early 20th century. Boldt Castle and Singer Castle both occupy private islands and were built for New York entrepreneurs in the early 1900s in the style of European castles. While Boldt Castle was never lived in, and in fact was abandoned before construction was finished, Singer Castle was a privately owned summer retreat until it opened to the public in 2003. Today, both castles have been fully renovated and can be toured. These lavish and mysterious landmarks, redolent of the extravagance of the Gilded Age and set against the wilderness of the Thousand Islands region, are wonders to behold.

Both Boldt and Singer Castles are only open seasonally from May to October. The castles are only accessible by boat, either by a tour or on a private watercraft. Uncle Sam Boat Tours, located in Alexandria Bay, New York, offers scheduled tours of Boldt Castle and Singer Castle. While the castles are remote, travelers can reach Alexandria Bay by flying into Syracuse Hancock International Airport, which is an 80-minute drive away. Don't miss exploring Syracuse, an affordable food and art paradise. Alexandria Bay is also just a 35-minute drive from Watertown International Airport, not far from the Sackets Harbor, a year-round New York town with antiques and waterfront charm.