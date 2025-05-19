Two Islands Hide Fairytale Castles Offering A Scenic Taste Of Europe In Upstate New York
At the watery border of northern New York and Canada lie more than 1,800 islands that are part of the Thousand Islands Region. Best explored by boat, this scenic archipelago on the St. Lawrence River brims with unspoiled shorelines, dense forests, and two famous castles that date to the early 20th century. Boldt Castle and Singer Castle both occupy private islands and were built for New York entrepreneurs in the early 1900s in the style of European castles. While Boldt Castle was never lived in, and in fact was abandoned before construction was finished, Singer Castle was a privately owned summer retreat until it opened to the public in 2003. Today, both castles have been fully renovated and can be toured. These lavish and mysterious landmarks, redolent of the extravagance of the Gilded Age and set against the wilderness of the Thousand Islands region, are wonders to behold.
Both Boldt and Singer Castles are only open seasonally from May to October. The castles are only accessible by boat, either by a tour or on a private watercraft. Uncle Sam Boat Tours, located in Alexandria Bay, New York, offers scheduled tours of Boldt Castle and Singer Castle. While the castles are remote, travelers can reach Alexandria Bay by flying into Syracuse Hancock International Airport, which is an 80-minute drive away. Don't miss exploring Syracuse, an affordable food and art paradise. Alexandria Bay is also just a 35-minute drive from Watertown International Airport, not far from the Sackets Harbor, a year-round New York town with antiques and waterfront charm.
Visiting Boldt Castle on Heart Island
Boldt Castle's heartbreaking history begins in 1900, when German-American hotelier George Boldt began construction on a Gothic German pile dedicated to his wife on the 5-acre Heart Island. After his wife's death four years later, Boldt ceased construction on the 120-room castle and never returned. In fact, the castle lay empty for decades until it was purchased by the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority in 1977 and subsequently renovated to reveal the grandeur of what could have been.
Today, the extraordinary castle and its historic buildings, marked by fantastical turrets and towers, can be explored on self-guided tours. "This castle is absolutely amazing," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "You can download an app on your phone that guides you around the castle and grounds, room by room, at your own pace." Don't miss the Alster Tower, a grand monument of local sandstone that was meant to be the recreational playhouse with a bowling alley, billiard room, and library. Inside the castle itself, you'll be able to explore the restored first floor with the interior elements expected of a Gilded Age retreat, such as a ballroom, grand staircase, and spacious suites. Outside, the Italian-inspired terraced gardens now bloom with thousands of beautiful flowers and plants. In addition to Boldt Castle, visitors can also tour the Boldt Yacht House, which exhibits the Boldts' antique boat collection on a neighboring island. If you want to live like a Gilded Age baron, you can rent a private island nearby: Belle Island, a five-bedroom retreat on a petite isle that overlooks Boldt Castle.
Boldt Castle is open daily between May and October from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $13.50 for adults.
Visiting Singer Castle on Dark Island
Located north of Boldt Castle on Chippewa Bay, Singer Castle on Dark Island was built for Frederick Bourne, a president of the Singer Sewing Company in the early 1900s and modeled off of a Scottish castle. The design of the unique estate paid homage to the fairytale vision of medieval castles, including secret passageways and tunnels, displayed suits of armor, and clock towers. The Bourne family summered and entertained at Singer Castle until the 1960s. After passing through several owners, Singer Castle opened to the public for tours in 2003. Today, visitors can explore four floors of beautifully maintained interiors, decorated with luxurious furnishings and antiques that are original to the castle, on guided tours. And outside, the castle's spacious lawns, terraces, and rose gardens offer remarkable water views.
For those who truly want to experience the Gilded Age lifestyle of the Thousand Islands region, there is one suite in Singer Castle that can be reserved for overnight stays. The castle's two-bedroom Royal Suite, which can sleep up to six people, is a comfortable and elegant escape in a private wing that transports guests to another era. You can enjoy dinner and breakfast at your choice of location in the castle and explore the rooms and private island after all the tourists have departed.
Singer Castle is open between May and October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for 45-minute guided tours. Tickets start at $14.75 for adults.