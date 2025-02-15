Situated On The Shores Of Lake Ontario Is A Year-Round New York Town With Antiques And Waterfront Charm

Historic buildings, lakeside recreation, rich heritage — Sackets Harbor in the state of New York doesn't need much to impress. This town is equal parts adventure and nostalgia, the kind of place that makes you want to slow down, soak in the view, and dig into its past. Whether you're strolling along its streets, visiting the local museum, or sailing past its landmarks, Sackets Harbor is the perfect waterfront escape for every pace. And with Lake Ontario right on the town's doorstep, you're only a stone's throw away from having a fun day on the water.

Lawyer and businessman Augustus Sacket saw the potential of the land by Lake Ontario and began establishing a new community back in 1801. This area became known for its valuable potash production and was named Sackets Harbor. But in 1812, when war broke out between the U.S. and Britain, the town became a key military center, with two important battles taking place on its shores. The post-war years brought more growth, with elegant Federal-style buildings replacing huts, shanties, and tents. As railroads took over and shipping declined, the economy changed, and soon enough, Sackets Harbor was a popular summer destination. Although the naval base and industries have faded, tourists still come to this village for its sites and legacy.

No matter where you're coming from, getting to Sackets Harbor is simple. From Watertown International Airport, it's only a 10-minute drive. If you're starting in the upstate New York town of Hammondsport, known for its beautiful fall foliage and world-class wine, expect about a two-and-a-half- to three-hour drive. Those coming from Oswego, another charming lakefront town, will be on the road for an hour.