Situated On The Shores Of Lake Ontario Is A Year-Round New York Town With Antiques And Waterfront Charm
Historic buildings, lakeside recreation, rich heritage — Sackets Harbor in the state of New York doesn't need much to impress. This town is equal parts adventure and nostalgia, the kind of place that makes you want to slow down, soak in the view, and dig into its past. Whether you're strolling along its streets, visiting the local museum, or sailing past its landmarks, Sackets Harbor is the perfect waterfront escape for every pace. And with Lake Ontario right on the town's doorstep, you're only a stone's throw away from having a fun day on the water.
Lawyer and businessman Augustus Sacket saw the potential of the land by Lake Ontario and began establishing a new community back in 1801. This area became known for its valuable potash production and was named Sackets Harbor. But in 1812, when war broke out between the U.S. and Britain, the town became a key military center, with two important battles taking place on its shores. The post-war years brought more growth, with elegant Federal-style buildings replacing huts, shanties, and tents. As railroads took over and shipping declined, the economy changed, and soon enough, Sackets Harbor was a popular summer destination. Although the naval base and industries have faded, tourists still come to this village for its sites and legacy.
No matter where you're coming from, getting to Sackets Harbor is simple. From Watertown International Airport, it's only a 10-minute drive. If you're starting in the upstate New York town of Hammondsport, known for its beautiful fall foliage and world-class wine, expect about a two-and-a-half- to three-hour drive. Those coming from Oswego, another charming lakefront town, will be on the road for an hour.
Travel back in time, step by step
From naval battles to preserved structures, the historical roots of Sackets Harbor are visible in every part of the town. Madison Barracks, built in 1815, takes you back to a time when this village was a military stronghold. Once a key post during the War of 1812 and active through World War II, this site is a must-see stop for those interested in wartime history. Stroll through the still-standing stone rows and verdant streets as you feel the atmosphere of centuries past.
Not far from there, the Horse Island Light stands as a silent sentinel over the harbor. Constructed in 1831, this lighthouse once guided ships across Lake Ontario. Nowadays, only the top of the tower is visible due to the trees covering it. Despite being out of public reach, it continues to watch over the waters.
The Old Stone Chapel of Sackets Harbor is a striking example of early Gothic architectural style. Once home to notable congregants like Ulysses S. Grant, its first service was held all the way back in Christmas of 1823. Admire the chapel's bell tower and portico while marveling at the intricate stonework that makes this attraction a true gem. From there, head toward the iconic Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site. The trails and gardens here boast panoramic vistas of the grounds where American forces defended the harbor from British attacks. While you're there, pay respects at the monuments that honor both American and British-Canadian troops.
From sails to trails, it's all in Sackets Harbor
Sackets Harbor's lake activities give you plenty of ways to enjoy the water and its surroundings. Dock your boat at Navy Point, a deepwater marina with all the essentials for a relaxing stay. Its naturally sheltered location makes it the safest spot to pull in on eastern Lake Ontario, no matter the weather. Those who wish to set sail can book a captained charter with Sail Ontario, located at Madison Barracks Marina, for a sunset cruise or a multi-day journey. Even if you want to take the helm yourself, you can learn the ropes with certified sailing lessons. Better yet, rent a boat from the company's fleet for your own escapade — for the full experience, you can even stay overnight on board.
If you're looking for an easy-going rhythm, bike along the Great Lakes Seaway Trail, a scenic path that follows the shoreline. With views of the lake and stops at historic landmarks, this leisurely ride exposes you to serene landscapes and cultural highlights. But if that's not your speed, practice your swing at Bedford Creek Golf Course — the nine-hole layout is a fun challenge for casual golfers. For a memorable getaway, Bedford Creek Marina and Campground has family-friendly options galore. Camp in a tent, park your RV, or rent a cozy cabin. The marina features boat rentals, while the campground is packed with activities to keep little ones entertained, including a pizza and ice cream parlor.
New York has countless overlooked small towns — Sackets Harbor just happens to be one among many. When you've had your fair share of Lake Ontario's eastern shore, head two hours south near Rochester to discover Sodus Point, a hidden village with a cozy New England vibe that's sure to win you over.