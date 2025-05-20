New England's Old-School Drive-In Movie Theater In Connecticut Is A Nostalgic Trip Back To The '50s
A lot of us consume movies by streaming them on our devices these days. It can be a lot of fun, and it's certainly portable. However, if you really want to get a taste of the way things used to be, it's time to pack the kids (and your dog) into the back of the car and hit a drive-in movie theater. If you're in Connecticut, you have to visit the Mansfield Drive-In Theatre in Mansfield. Heck, dress up like you're on a date in the 1950s, because this historic place has been around for over 70 years. Mansfield Drive-In Theatre opened on April 16, 1954, with the films "Ma and Pa Kettle at Home" and "Ride Clear of Diablo," and these days you can catch a double feature on one of the theater's three screens. This is the oldest drive-in theater in the state (though Shankweiler's Drive-In in Pennsylvania is the oldest in the world), and it's got exactly what you need for a fun family night out. This 40-acre location is open from April through October, with showings on the weekends in the spring and fall, and daily ones in the summer.
If you've never experienced a drive-in before, you have to try it at least once in your life. You can dress up, or go in jammies, grab snacks from the snack bar, then tune your FM radio to the station they tell you, and hear the audio right through your car. You can even park your car backwards and pile up to watch from the hatchback! (Use a bungee cord to keep it at 5 feet high or lower so everyone else can see.)
Taking a trip to the past at Mansfield Drive-in Theatre
Even better than the idea is the price. Mansfield Drive-In charges less than $15 for adults and less than $10 for kids 4-11, with senior and military discounts, and that's for two films with a 10-minute intermission. On Wednesdays from mid-June through August, there are Carload Nights, with a $26 fee that covers everyone in the car, rather than individual viewers. The movie selections are great, as they have new releases, and one screen is always a family-friendly film. There are all sorts of goodies at the snack bar like burgers (including veggie options), hot dogs, chili, mozzarella sticks, fries, chicken tenders, fried Oreos, fried dough, candy, ice cream, and popcorn.
This is the sort of family bonding trip that's hard to find nowadays. The theater suggests you get there about half an hour early so you can get directions and pick up your snacks beforehand. Parking is first-come, first-served, and you can't save spots, so if you're bringing a couple of cars, drive together. During the showing, simply put your car into accessory mode and turn off the lights. The audio plays through your radio, and if for some reason your car battery dies, the snack bar has portable battery chargers.
If you're taking a special trip for this experience, you're not far from some other fun things to do. About 25 miles away in Hartford is America's oldest art museum, the Wadsworth Atheneum. About 30 miles away is the Elizabeth Park Conservancy, the oldest public rose garden in the country. Plus, you're only 6 miles from the beautiful Mansfield Hollow State Park on a 500-acre lake, where you can have a picnic, go fishing, or enjoy a hike.