New England's Old-School Drive-In Movie Theater In Connecticut Is A Nostalgic Trip Back To The '50s

A lot of us consume movies by streaming them on our devices these days. It can be a lot of fun, and it's certainly portable. However, if you really want to get a taste of the way things used to be, it's time to pack the kids (and your dog) into the back of the car and hit a drive-in movie theater. If you're in Connecticut, you have to visit the Mansfield Drive-In Theatre in Mansfield. Heck, dress up like you're on a date in the 1950s, because this historic place has been around for over 70 years. Mansfield Drive-In Theatre opened on April 16, 1954, with the films "Ma and Pa Kettle at Home" and "Ride Clear of Diablo," and these days you can catch a double feature on one of the theater's three screens. This is the oldest drive-in theater in the state (though Shankweiler's Drive-In in Pennsylvania is the oldest in the world), and it's got exactly what you need for a fun family night out. This 40-acre location is open from April through October, with showings on the weekends in the spring and fall, and daily ones in the summer.

If you've never experienced a drive-in before, you have to try it at least once in your life. You can dress up, or go in jammies, grab snacks from the snack bar, then tune your FM radio to the station they tell you, and hear the audio right through your car. You can even park your car backwards and pile up to watch from the hatchback! (Use a bungee cord to keep it at 5 feet high or lower so everyone else can see.)