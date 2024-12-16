A Bustling Yet Underrated Connecticut City Is Home To America's Oldest Public Art Museum

Roughly halfway between the art-filled cities of New York and Boston lies Hartford, the capital of Connecticut, home to America's oldest continuously operating public art museum: The Wadsworth Atheneum. Opened to the public in 1844, the Wadsworth Atheneum was the brainchild of Daniel Wadsworth, the son of a very wealthy Connecticut banker and merchant. Wadsworth, who had traveled throughout Europe on a Grand Tour, was an amateur artist and drew inspiration from European art and museum institutions to establish an American equivalent.

Today, the Wadsworth collection spans five connected buildings. However, this American museum is where the architecture may even rival the art. The first of the five, constructed in 1844, the Wadsworth building was designed as an impressive Gothic Revival castle. The museum initially held 79 paintings and three sculptures but has grown to house over 50,000 works of art, including Hudson River School paintings, Greek and Roman antiquities, American and European decorative arts, and major masterpieces by Caravaggio, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Salvador Dali.

The Wadsworth Atheneum is located in the heart of Hartford and is a 20-minute drive from the city's Bradley International Airport (BDL). The museum is open Thursday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and adult tickets are priced at $20. For art and history lovers looking for more to see in Hartford, venture a few steps away from the Atheneum to the eclectic oddities museum of Connecticut's Old State House.