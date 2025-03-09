The World's Oldest Drive-In Movie Theater Is A Historic Gem In Pennsylvania Brimming With Nostalgia

Shankweiler's Theatre shows a range films, some of which are more suited to a mature audience such as "Twilight" and "Hunger Games," while others are great for kids, such as "Dumbo" and "Aladdin." Movie nights at the theater are double features and pair flicks such as "The Monkey," a Stephen King adaptation receiving 78% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with "Mickey 17," a sci-fi mystery drama starring Robert Pattinson. Another fun pairing matches "Heart Eyes," a gory slasher/rom-com, together with "Companion," a futuristic thriller summarised as "a fiendishly clever contraption (...) that puts the demented into domestic bliss."

Like another hip, vintage drive-ins across the country, Shankweiler's Theatre has a fully stocked snack bar with classic goodies like burgers, fries, hot dogs, and popcorn. They are sold at reasonable prices and each bite makes adult visitors feel like they are kids again. Gates open at 6 p.m., and showtimes are at 7 p.m. After a 20-minute intermission, the second feature begins and you are in for another cinematic thrill ride. There are clean bathrooms on the premises and you may also want to consider keeping your car running or put it into a power-saving mode during the break to conserve its battery. Alternatively, you can rent a radio for $5 rather than using your car's stereo.

Bring chairs or blankets if you prefer not to sit in your car. Otherwise, make sure that if you have opened your hatchback to sit in the cargo, you have something to tie it down, so that it rests at roof height, and isn't restricting your fellow moviegoers' view of the screen. The entire throwback experience starts at $13.60 per adult with a vehicle (fees included). Additional adults are the same price, and tickets for children are $9.40. Feel free to bring your dog as well!