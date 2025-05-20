A Tip-Of-The-Mitten Michigan Village Hides Quiet Beaches, Scenic Trails, And Sweet Wines
The Leelanau Peninsula is located in the northwest of Michigan: thinking of the state's mitten shape, Leelanau is the pinky finger. The peninsula is full of hidden gems — kick back and relax at the spectacular but underrated Midwest beach at Sleeping Bear Dunes, or see the stunning inland Glen Lake. If you're looking for tranquil scenery and an understated but incredible wine scene, head to Northport village.
Northport is just 29 miles away from the popular Midwest destination of Traverse City, which is known for its shopping and beaches. Coming via Traverse is also the easiest way to reach Northport: Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City is the closest airport, located approximately 35 miles away from Northport. For a better range of flight connections, Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids is about a 3-hour drive from Northport. It's easiest to explore Northport with your own car — while BATA runs bus services around the peninsula and Benzie Bus offers book-a-ride services, there's no regularly scheduled direct bus service to Northport.
Discover the scenic beauty of Northport
Northport has plenty to offer outdoor lovers, with quiet beaches and awesome hiking trails. Christmas Cove Beach is great for swimming, with a long stretch of sand; it's not very well-signposted from town, so it's popular with locals. Peterson Park Beach is another must-see beach in Northport — it's a top spot for fossil hunting and watching the sunset. Northport is a great spot to soak up the sun at the beach, but there are other fun water activities like kayaking, canoeing, and sailing here, too. You can rent kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and pontoon boats from North Shore Outfitters at Northport Marina.
Hikers shouldn't miss Leelanau State Park, which offers around 1550 acres of land and 8 miles of hiking trails. The most popular trail in the park is the Lake Michigan Trail, a 2.2-mile loop with a scenic overlook and access to Cathead Bay. One of the best attractions in the Northport area is located in this state park: Grand Traverse Lighthouse, which sits at the very tip of the peninsula and is now home to a museum open April through November. The lighthouse dates to 1858, and you can see a range of exhibits in the museum. Climb up the 47-foot tower for spectacular views over the blue waters of Lake Michigan.
Where to sip and stay in Northport
The wine scene around Traverse City is wildly underappreciated, and Northport is a perfect example of that. While it may be a small town, there are a number of excellent wineries to sample here. Green Bird Organic Cellars is located on a 15-acre farm, where you can sample wines or buy organic veggies and eggs. The Ridge at Verterra is open seasonally for wine tastings — don't miss their award-winning pinot grigio. Dune Bird Winery offers a craft espresso bar on site, in addition to wines, ciders, and small plates in a chic aviation-inspired tasting room. Beer lovers will want to head to the Mitten Brewing Company, a craft brewery in the heart of Northport with a covered outdoor biergarten. Wash it all down at Fingers Crossed, an American bistro offering comfort food and great cocktails, or with the highly rated chicken dinner at Fischer's Happy Hour Tavern.
The Northport Inn is the most convenient place to stay here — it's also the largest building in town. The Inn offers nine comfortable rooms, sleeping between two and four guests each. Time your stay right and visit during one of the festivals that takes place in the town. The Northport Wine Festival showcases the town's many superb wineries, while the Northport Dog Parade is great for animal lovers.