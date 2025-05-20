A Tip-Of-The-Mitten Michigan Village Hides Quiet Beaches, Scenic Trails, And Sweet Wines

The Leelanau Peninsula is located in the northwest of Michigan: thinking of the state's mitten shape, Leelanau is the pinky finger. The peninsula is full of hidden gems — kick back and relax at the spectacular but underrated Midwest beach at Sleeping Bear Dunes, or see the stunning inland Glen Lake. If you're looking for tranquil scenery and an understated but incredible wine scene, head to Northport village.

Northport is just 29 miles away from the popular Midwest destination of Traverse City, which is known for its shopping and beaches. Coming via Traverse is also the easiest way to reach Northport: Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City is the closest airport, located approximately 35 miles away from Northport. For a better range of flight connections, Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids is about a 3-hour drive from Northport. It's easiest to explore Northport with your own car — while BATA runs bus services around the peninsula and Benzie Bus offers book-a-ride services, there's no regularly scheduled direct bus service to Northport.