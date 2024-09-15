Experience Italy Vibes At This Scenic Michigan Lake City With An Underappreciated Wine Scene

While Northern Michigan may not come to mind as an alternative to the hype of Napa, that's changing. In the countryside around Traverse City, a beach-lover's paradise on Lake Michigan, dozens of cherry orchards have transformed into vineyards growing cool-climate grapes. The region, which includes the Leelanau and Old Mission AVAs (American Viticultural Area), has been producing wines since the 1980s. Both AVAs sit on peninsulas that stretch out into Lake Michigan, with Traverse City sitting on the shore of the bay between them.

Much like Italy, which has destinations for wine lovers across different climates, the United States is discovering places where varied soils and temperatures can create very different and pleasant wines. Piedmont, northwest Italy's wine region between the foot of the Alps and the Mediterranean, is comparable to Traverse City in many ways: both are located at the 45th parallel and rely on a climate-moderating body of water to maintain their excellent growing soil. Marie-Chantal Dalese, president and CEO of Chateau Chantal on the Old Mission Peninsula, told Wine Enthusiast, "The distinct microclimate, with a long growing season, glacially formed soils with rock deposits, pockets of clay, and well-draining sandy loam, means we can make long-aging wines with complexity." Read on to explore the flavors of the region as well as the wines.

