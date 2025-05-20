Alaska's Own Grand Canyon Is A Wild Spectacle Hidden In America's Largest Unaltered River Basin

Unlike most other national parks in the United States, visitors to Noatak National Preserve and the Grand Canyon of the Noatak can't just hop in the car and go. It's not on any road trip for national park lovers looking for unmatched adventure and beauty. The canyon and preserve are quite remote, and most visitors arrive by plane, and some of those visitors pack in rafts and float their way down the Noatak, where they'll meet another plane for the ride out of the Alaskan wilderness. There are no roads in the preserve, so a vehicle is simply not an option.

While it's challenging to get to the preserve and to see the Grand Canyon of the Noatak, it's not impossible. It will take some planning, and visitors will need the help of an authorized air service that can provide a bush pilot to drop them at a designated camping area and put-in on the river. That same service can be used a second time at a designated take-out. But, before any of those plans are made, travelers must first make commercial flight reservations to either Kotzebue or Bettles from either Anchorage or Fairbanks. Throw in the need to rent bomb-proof canoes or rafts, paddles, camping gear, and water- and weather-proof clothing, it's easy to see that a trip to the Grand Canyon of the Noatak requires some significant planning. There's no such thing as a "casual" trip to the Arctic, and first-timers should always hire a guide to show them the ropes of such an adventure before ever trying a backcountry trip on their own.