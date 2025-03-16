America's Best Cross-Country Road Trip For National Park Lovers Promises Unmatched Adventure And Beauty

For Americans, a road trip is the ultimate way to travel across the country. No matter where you live, chances are you've taken at least a mini road trip to visit a national park, monument, or world-class attraction. However, what if you could take a road trip from coast to coast that incorporates various national parks? Well, it's possible, and we're going to show you how.

First, keep in mind that there are 63 national parks in the United States, but only 51 of them are in the contiguous 48 states. Since we're talking about a road trip, we won't be hitting the parks in Hawaii or Alaska (those will be for another vacation). While it's entirely possible to drive to all 51 parks in a single trip, we'll be narrowing our selection to our top 12 picks, starting from Mount Rainier National Park in Washington to Acadia National Park in Maine.

At a minimum, this trip will take about 100 hours of travel time (according to Google Maps). So, depending on how long you spend in each park, you should expect to take at least two to three weeks to experience them all. If you haven't taken such a long trip before, check out our clever packing hacks so you can maximize your luggage space. So, without further ado, let's hit the road!