America's Best Cross-Country Road Trip For National Park Lovers Promises Unmatched Adventure And Beauty
For Americans, a road trip is the ultimate way to travel across the country. No matter where you live, chances are you've taken at least a mini road trip to visit a national park, monument, or world-class attraction. However, what if you could take a road trip from coast to coast that incorporates various national parks? Well, it's possible, and we're going to show you how.
First, keep in mind that there are 63 national parks in the United States, but only 51 of them are in the contiguous 48 states. Since we're talking about a road trip, we won't be hitting the parks in Hawaii or Alaska (those will be for another vacation). While it's entirely possible to drive to all 51 parks in a single trip, we'll be narrowing our selection to our top 12 picks, starting from Mount Rainier National Park in Washington to Acadia National Park in Maine.
At a minimum, this trip will take about 100 hours of travel time (according to Google Maps). So, depending on how long you spend in each park, you should expect to take at least two to three weeks to experience them all. If you haven't taken such a long trip before, check out our clever packing hacks so you can maximize your luggage space. So, without further ado, let's hit the road!
The Pacific Northwest
While you don't have to follow our route exactly, the best place to begin is in Tacoma, outside of Seattle, Washington. You can fly into Sea-Tac airport and rent a car for your ultimate journey. Mount Rainier National Park is just over an hour away from the airport (according to Google Maps). The park is open all year round (although it is closed for some holidays like Christmas and New Year's Day). Peak season is during the summer when most of the flowers are in bloom throughout the park.
Next, we're going from one Northwest mountain to another. Crater Lake National Park is about seven hours south of Rainier, and you'll pass through Portland and Eugene on your way to the brilliant blue waters of the lake. Crater Lake is the deepest lake in the United States, and while you can swim in it, it's often much too cold to enjoy. As with Rainier, this park is open year-round, but visiting during the winter is a truly spectacular experience.
If the drive from Washington to Oregon was too long for you, the drive from Crater Lake to Redwood National Park is much easier at a scant three hours. However, if you want to hike the Tall Trees Trail, the National Park Service only issues about 50 permits per day, so you have to reserve your spot well in advance. The towering redwood trees are impressive and awe-inspiring, and photos don't do them justice. Once you've hiked through this park, you'll feel like a changed person.
The American Southwest
California has the most national parks of any state, with nine. So, it makes sense to include at least two of them on this epic road trip. From Redwood National Park, you'll drive about nine hours to reach Yosemite National Park in the Central Valley. This route allows you to explore the Northern California coastline, and it passes through San Francisco. The best place to stay outside the park is the very underrated resort town of Oakhurst.
When it comes to iconic national parks, nothing really comes close to the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. If you haven't seen the canyon in person, it's hard to overstate just how mesmerizing and transcendent it is. This is also one of the longer legs of the trip, as it will take almost 11 hours to travel from Yosemite to the Grand Canyon. For that reason, we recommend stopping somewhere along the way. In fact, Las Vegas is technically "on the way," and it can offer some respite before visiting the canyon.
After the ordeal of driving for almost a full day to reach the Grand Canyon, you can take something of a break by driving just over three hours to reach Zion National Park in Utah. Utah has some of the most breathtaking scenery in the United States, and Zion is where much of that beautiful scenery is on full display. While the canyons and valleys are not as big as those in Arizona, they're just as impressive and stunning.
The American Midwest
Just as the Grand Canyon is one of the most iconic national parks in the country, Yellowstone is another heavy hitter to add to the list. The drive is almost straight north from Zion, and it'll take you a little over eight hours to reach the Montana/Wyoming border. However, just because you've been on the road all day doesn't mean you should make the most upsetting tourist mistakes others make at Yellowstone. Basically, drive safe on the roads, avoid getting too close to wildlife, and don't throw anything into the hot springs or Old Faithful.
Since you're already in Wyoming, it makes sense to go to the national park practically next door to Yellowstone, the Grand Teton National Park. But while these two spots look super close on the map, you'll still have to drive over two-and-a-half hours to get there, going back through Idaho on the way. The Grand Tetons are as impressive as anything else you can find in the Midwest, and the park is an excellent place to witness bighorn sheep up close. Plus, if you want to witness the majesty of the night sky without any light pollution, you can practically see all the way to Alpha Centauri.
Once you've gotten your fill of Wyoming's unique topography and wildlife, you'll head about eight hours east to South Dakota to visit the Badlands National Park. As with other parks, you'll feel pretty small when compared to the majestic peaks and hills, but in the best way possible. Also, you'll be pretty close to Mount Rushmore, and be sure to get up close and personal with one of South Dakota's coolest natural wonders, the Black Hills, on your side journey to see the presidents carved into the mountain.
The Eastern United States
By now, you've been on the road for at least 10 or 11 days, and you've seen some of the most wonderful natural scenery the United States has to offer. But now that you're on the eastern half of the country, national parks are fewer and farther between. Case in point is the nearly 13-hour drive to reach our next stop, Indiana Dunes National Park. This park is unique because it sits at the base of Lake Michigan, so you'll be able to get some beachside fun as you explore the massive dunes throughout the park. Along the way, be sure to stop at the World's Largest Truck Stop in Iowa.
If you're tired of Midwest scenery, don't worry. Our next stop is the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which offers a much different climate and biome than what you've seen so far. Located in the heart of Tennessee, this national park is about eight and a half hours away from Indiana, but it feels like a whole other world. Best of all, this park is close to some other Tennessee attractions like Knoxville, Gatlinburg, and Pigeon Forge.
The final leg of our national park journey is also the longest. Oddly enough, there is only one national park in all of New England, and it's located at the northern tip of Maine. Realistically, reaching Acadia National Park will take at least two days (almost 19 hours), but it's well worth the effort. This park is actually on several islands, including Isle au Haut and Mount Desert Island. During your visit, try to hit as many of the five most beautiful hikes in Acadia as you can. Once you're done here, you can drive up to Bangor and find a flight home.
How we chose parks for this list
With so many national parks available across the U.S., it's always hard to narrow down any list, especially when talking about a cross-country road trip. We picked these 12 for several reasons. First, we wanted to choose parks that represented their respective sections of America. If you take this trip, you'll really get a feel for all the different climates and scenery that the U.S. has to offer.
Second, we wanted to group parks in different areas so there wouldn't be endless driving between each site. As you can see, there's a mix of long and short driving days, so travelers won't get too tired of being on the road. Outside of the final trip to Acadia, most distances are around eight hours or less.
Finally, we chose a mix of both well-known and lesser-known national parks. Assuming that this is someone's first time seeing these places, we wanted a list of iconic sites and those that may typically fly under the radar. Overall, even though this trip only hits a fraction of the national parks available, it still offers a comprehensive experience.