Solitude In The Grand Canyon Really Is Possible On This Less-Traveled, Beautiful Backcountry Route

Starting at Tanner Trailhead, you'll begin the descent from the South Rim into the Canyon. This trail quickly drops in elevation, exposing incredible views of the Grand Canyon's layered rock formations and views of the Colorado River below. As you make your way down, you'll see the terrain transition from desert land to a more rocky, rugged environment. The descent will take you to the Colorado River's turquoise waters where the Escalante Route begins.

Once at the beginning of this trail, you'll head toward the river for about 9 miles and hike along it for around 10 miles. Though this section of the trail is physically demanding, as it includes exposed cliffside paths and rocky terrain, it is also mesmerizing. Some of the highlights of this section are Seventy Mile Creek and Slot Canyon, a narrow canyon carved by centuries of erosion with twisting walls that create a maze-like passageway. As you continue along the river, you'll reach the Hance Rapids, some of the most powerful rapids in the Grand Canyon, a real tour de force.

After this you'll face one of the largest challenges of the Escalante Route, climbing the Papago Wall. An almost vertical, roughly 30-foot rock face that requires some scaling. Though the ascent is short, climbing skills are required. Immediately after this, you'll encounter the Papago Slide, a steep descent that is as tough as the climb! Once you've completed this tough challenge, you'll be greeted with iconic red rock formations and experience one of the most serene parts of the canyon. The final ascent of the journey is at the Grandview Trail, where you'll walk the footsteps of copper miners to reach the South Rim once more. From the top, hikers can see the miles of terrain they've traversed, appreciating the challenges they've undertaken to get there.