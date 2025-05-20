Central Indiana's Free-To-Visit Garden Oasis Offers Trees, Blooms, Ponds, And Pristine Walking Paths

Avon Gardens prides itself on being a source of inspiration for established or aspiring green thumbs. In fact, many of its perennial and annual plants on display are also available to purchase in its on-site shop. However, if you're not in the mood for shopping and simply want to be at peace with nature, you can do that very easily here.

The late Karen Robbins, founder of Avon Gardens, turned her grandparent's farm into the lush oasis you see today. "Plants are like friends, each year returning to visit you," Robbins is quoted saying on the Avon website. This rings true today in a place filled with seasonal blooms that come and go throughout the year. These "friends" welcome people from around the world, who visit the gardens on tours, for events, or on self-guided walks.

While it's free to walk around on your own, guided tours take about one hour and at the time of writing cost $10 for groups of 10 people or less or $5 for more than 10 people. There are hundreds of plant varieties to admire, from roses and peonies to shade plants. One of Avon Gardens' biggest events is its free Spring-Palooza Peony Festival, held in May. Along with over 100 types of peonies, the festival features a local artisan fair, live music, garden craft workshops, and scavenger hunts for the kids.