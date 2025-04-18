This Cozy Indiana City Is A Lakeside Getaway With Hidden Trails, Parks, And A Beautiful Backdrop

There's no wrong time to visit Angola, though consider visiting in the warm summer months for longer days more conducive to outdoor activities. Visiting in the winter opens up activities like Nordic skiing and snowshoeing at Pokagon, though you'll miss out on other amenities like boating on Lake James and swimming at its beaches. Regardless of when you visit, you'll likely fly into the international airport in Fort Wayne, an underrated and dynamic Midwest city with a low cost of living less than an hour away. Be sure to spend a day or two enjoying its amenities, as it's home to an award-winning zoo, a fantastic museum of art, and an extensive waterfront trail system.

Potawatomi Inn & Cabins are an excellent place to find lodging, as they're located inside the state park. Along with cozy rooms, it offers two restaurants, an indoor pool, a hot tub, a game room, and a variety of common sitting areas. You can find other hotels closer to town, but these are run-of-the-mill chains that aren't quite as inspiring and don't offer the same sort of amenities as Potawatomi Inn. You can, however, check out dozens of incredible campgrounds around Angola, including those right at Pokagon State Park.

Beyond the restaurants inside Potawatomi Inn, consider indulging in a hearty meal at Jed's BBQ & Brew of Angola. With nearly 3,000 Google Reviews, it's holding down a remarkable 4.8 stars. Jed's is known for its delicious "chicken chunks" (boneless tenderloins fried and tossed in a variety of sauces), but it also offers Southern-style wings, salads, and burgers. Casa Azteca is another local favorite. Featuring an Aztec-themed interior and a menu loaded with authentic Mexican food, it's a great spot to refuel for your next adventure.