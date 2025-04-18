This Cozy Indiana City Is A Lakeside Getaway With Hidden Trails, Parks, And A Beautiful Backdrop
From a stunning beach town with gorgeous dunes to one of America's coolest suburbs with excellent bike paths, Indiana is a wildly underrated state. And if you're seeking a relaxing getaway that lets you move at a slower pace, consider traveling to the hidden gem of Angola. Tucked away in the northeastern corner of the state, about an hour north of Fort Wayne, Angola puts you close to a wealth of serene lakes and rugged hiking trails — making it the ideal spot for outdoor adventures in Indiana.
Angola is home to less than 10,000 people, but there's a lot going on in and around town despite its small size. Along with local restaurants serving up hearty, inspired dishes, there are some great campgrounds and cabins nearby that make for a memorable stay. Angola's big draw, however, is the nearby Pokagon State Park. From boating and fishing to hiking and swimming, Pokagon makes it easy to spend all day out in the Indiana wilderness. There's even a handful of great parks right in town, giving you a chance to stretch your legs without having to venture far from the heart of Angola.
Explore Northern Indiana at Pokagon State Park
If you want to enjoy the best of northeastern Indiana, do yourself a favor and head straight to Pokagon State Park. Lions Park, Commons Park, and Fireman's Park can be found right in town — and while they're great for walking around after shopping or dining, Pokagon is where you'll find the most dramatic vistas in the region.
This impressive state park offers 13 miles of trails across 1,260 acres, most of which carve through dense forests and rolling countryside. A popular way to enjoy the scenery is by taking the Hell's Point Challenge. It tasks you with hiking 7.8 miles as you meander toward Lake Lonidaw and the Hell's Point overlook. You'll also encounter a variety of wetlands, wooden bridges, and expansive prairies — all of which are excellent for birdwatching.
Visit during the warm summer months to enjoy the sandy beaches on Lake James. Pokagon offers two different swimming beaches, featuring concession stands, playgrounds, and other amenities. You could also consider renting a pontoon, fishing boat, or kayak from the Boat House. Some of these can be reserved in advance — plan ahead if you want to ensure you have access to a watercraft during your trip.
Planning your trip to Angola, IN
There's no wrong time to visit Angola, though consider visiting in the warm summer months for longer days more conducive to outdoor activities. Visiting in the winter opens up activities like Nordic skiing and snowshoeing at Pokagon, though you'll miss out on other amenities like boating on Lake James and swimming at its beaches. Regardless of when you visit, you'll likely fly into the international airport in Fort Wayne, an underrated and dynamic Midwest city with a low cost of living less than an hour away. Be sure to spend a day or two enjoying its amenities, as it's home to an award-winning zoo, a fantastic museum of art, and an extensive waterfront trail system.
Potawatomi Inn & Cabins are an excellent place to find lodging, as they're located inside the state park. Along with cozy rooms, it offers two restaurants, an indoor pool, a hot tub, a game room, and a variety of common sitting areas. You can find other hotels closer to town, but these are run-of-the-mill chains that aren't quite as inspiring and don't offer the same sort of amenities as Potawatomi Inn. You can, however, check out dozens of incredible campgrounds around Angola, including those right at Pokagon State Park.
Beyond the restaurants inside Potawatomi Inn, consider indulging in a hearty meal at Jed's BBQ & Brew of Angola. With nearly 3,000 Google Reviews, it's holding down a remarkable 4.8 stars. Jed's is known for its delicious "chicken chunks" (boneless tenderloins fried and tossed in a variety of sauces), but it also offers Southern-style wings, salads, and burgers. Casa Azteca is another local favorite. Featuring an Aztec-themed interior and a menu loaded with authentic Mexican food, it's a great spot to refuel for your next adventure.